Classroom Displays Market Is Expected to Foresee an Outstanding Growth by 2025

The global Classroom Displays market is closely assessed in the publication using in-depth verifiable projections, historical data, and qualitative insights. With the help of proven assumptions and research methodologies, the analysts have derived the projections featured in the publication. For every aspect of the market, the publication serves as a great repository of information, data, and critical analysis. It could be said that the publication is a fine source of stakeholder and value chain analysis, technological breakthroughs observed in the Classroom Displays market, and current and future challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Thanks to the rising trend of blended learning models, the global market for classroom displays is likely to witness substantial growth in the near future. The increasing preference for content digitization and the rising adoption rate of the buy your own device (BYOD) policy among end-use segments in the education sector are projected to translate into the addition of new learning models, such as social learning and gamification, which has encouraged a number of institutions to allocate a significant amount of time for the development of efficient blended learning models, which act as a guiding principle for educators in determining the type of hardware crucial for the selected blended learning framework.

A number of international and regional vendors are present in the global classroom display market. With international players increasing their footprint in the global market, the difficulties for regional participants have increased in terms of the competition between them. The degree if competition within this market is likely to increase further with extensions in products and services, technological advancements, and partnerships. Regionally, North America has been dominating the global market for classroom displays and is anticipated to remain on the top over the forthcoming years. The increasing uptake of technology in the education sector and digitalization of education, specifically in the U.S., is the main factor that is boosting the demand for classroom displays in North America.

Classroom displays is an essential component that helps to motivate the students and facilitates effective communication. The classroom displays market is poised to grow over the forecast period owing to the rise in adoption of blending learning models. Rise in the implementation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) along with the increasing preference for content digitalization is expected to fuel the growth of the classroom displays market in the coming years. New and innovative models’ pertaining to social learning and gamification is likely to boost the growth of the classroom displays market. Implementation of blending learning models in various institutions has facilitated the development of classroom displays market. Introduction of smart education technologies through innovative models and hardware has been a crucial factor of growth for the classroom displays market. Gamification is regarded as an influential tool to engage students, improve their skills, drive innovation, and help rectify the behavior of students. Even though gamification is in its nascent stage, rise in consumer preference over the last few years have pushed the growth of the market. Introduction of e-learning techniques with the integration of 3-D types has made classrooms interesting and interacting. The unprecedented growth of web resources and use of bandwidth have reduced the cost of promotion and video production. This in turn is expected to increase the game enabled learning experience and is predicted to exert increasing scope of growth for the classroom displays market over the forecast period.

The classroom displays market has been classified by product type into interactive flat panels, IWBs, wireless slates, education projectors, and interactive tablets. The education projectors segment held majority of the share of the classroom displays market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Growth in the usage of classroom displays in schools and institutions is one of the key factors likely to drive the growth of this segment. Rise in adoption of numerous developed displays products by educational institutions have led to the expansion of the interactive flat panels segment over the last few years.

By geography, the classroom displays market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the dominant share of the classroom displays market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of technology in the educational sector. With the advent of digitalization in the educational sector, there has been a steady growth of the classroom displays market in this region. The U.S. is supposedly the major market in this region due to the presence of numerous global vendors. Significant investment in research and development in the educational sector is expected to drive the growth of the classroom displays market. Asia Pacific is one of the most attractive markets due to the extensive implementation of digitalization technologies in the education sector. Developing economies in this region such as China and India are likely to influence the growth of the classroom displays market due to rise in the number of institutions along with the adoption of smart education techniques. Europe is supposedly to have an increasing market share of the classroom displays market due to the presence of smart education technologies coupled with the prevalence of educational institutions.

The classroom displays market is classified by presence of diversified global and regional players. Global players are expanding their regional presence based on characteristics such as technology, quality, and pricing. Major players in the digital classroom market are Seiko Epson, Smart Technologies, BenQ, Promethean, Hitachi, Acer Inc., LG Electronics, and Sony Corporation, among others.

