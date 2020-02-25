Cloud Orchestration Market Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Serving as an invaluable source of guidance for individuals as well as companies, the latest report studies the global Cloud Orchestration market and provides a new perspective on the workings and components of the market on a global as well as regional level. The research study analyzes the industry chain of the market and talks about elements such as major consumers, key suppliers of manufacturing equipment, and leading suppliers of raw materials. In addition to a detailed overview of the supply chain relationship, the publication provides contact information for every supplier and consumer within the Cloud Orchestration market.

Enterprise cloud adoption is increasing at a higher pace, as the services continue to gain foothold in the enterprise applications owing to rising number of connected devices. The devices are connected to the cloud for managing and maintaining discrete services to perform end-to-end business operations. Therefore, the enterprises are increasingly adopting orchestration strategy for managing new cloud offerings which are built around business outcomes.

Cloud orchestration is used to coordinate and automate the end-to-end multiple processes for delivering the desired services to the clients. It is basically a software platform which helps the organizations orchestrate key business and IT processes for simplifying operations, managing tasks & critical processes of the enterprises. The organizations are adopting several applications such as cloud migration, cloud service management, and cloud API management for orchestrating their business processes to the cloud.

Increasing demand for optimum resource utilization is expected to drive the cloud orchestration market over the forecast timeframe. Rising need for self-service agility, provisioning, and flexibility is expected to support the industry growth. High cost efficiency of cloud orchestration is expected to support the adoption for medium and small enterprises (SMEs) coupled with the flexibility or scalability benefits offered to increase or reduce the resources.

Growing importance of analytics and reporting services is creating a need for improved operational efficiency, enhanced decision making for gaining a competitive advantage. Moreover, internal business processes have high demand supporting the cloud orchestration market growth. Various benefits such as reduction in time spent on manual tasks, enhanced accuracy, and heavy work load management are attracting cloud orchestration services for increased business opportunities.

High initial investments and lack of technical expertise among small and medium enterprises is anticipated to restrict the industry growth over the forecast timeframe. The compatibility issues pertaining to operational consistency with the existing application software are some of the challenges faced by the industry competitors in the global market. Rising demand for streamlining business processes and growing number of enterprises optimizing the benefits of the orchestration is expected to supplement the overall industry growth from 2017 to 2025.

The cloud orchestration market can be segmented by solution type into managed support, configuration portable service and others. Large enterprises, medium and small enterprises categorize the industry by end-use. By deployment, the industry can be classified into public, private and hybrid. By application, the cloud orchestration industry can be segmented into education & government, banking, financial, services & insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, retail & commerce, media and entertainment.

The media and entertainment sector is expected to grow with highest CAGR as many media companies are implementing cloud orchestration services and automating the scaling of their storage, content creation, and delivery along with reducing the IT capital investment.

North America region is expected to dominate the industry from 2017 to 2025 owing to U.S. being the dominant region by having significant demand for low-cost infrastructure development of cloud. Increasing need for optimized process automation is expected to support the industry demand in this region for the forecast period.

Asia Pacific cloud orchestration market is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing need for advanced resource management systems and workload shifts towards cloud environment. These factors are expected to encourage the industry demand in this region especially in emerging economies such as China and India.

Some of the prominent industry vendors of the cloud orchestration market globally are Servicenow Inc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BMC Software, Computer Sciences Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc., Red Hat Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Inc., and Vmware Inc. The industry is highly competitive with increasing number of players entering into this field. Growing focus of key participants on innovations and technological advancements is expected to boost the industry competition over the forecast timeline.

