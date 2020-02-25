Coherent Optical Equipment Market Worth US$ 34,599.0 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report titled Coherent Optical Equipment Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026, published by Transparency Market Research the global coherent optical equipment market is expected to reach US$ 34,599.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. North America is anticipated to continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Technical advancements, increased digitization, high internet penetration, and presence of a large number of optical equipment providers are anticipated to drive the coherent optical equipment market in North America.

Rising Significance of High Speed Bandwidth and Technological Advancement across the World Driving the Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market

Increasing adoption of new IT solutions with modern consumer trends in different organizations, and IT modernization is expected to boost the coherent optical equipment market in the coming years. Moreover, growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future.

Both North America and Europe are mature regions of the market, due to high awareness about coherent optical equipment among users and technological developments. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of technology as well as significant investments in the optimal utilization of IT solutions across countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for coherent optical equipment providers in the near future.

Based on technology, the global coherent optical equipment market has been segmented into 100G, 200G, 400G+, and 400G ZR. The 100G segment held significant market share, followed by 200G and 400G+ technology segments in 2017. However, 400G+ segment is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years and is expected to hold prominent share of the market by the end of the forecast period. 200G and 400G+ technology are expected to see strong growth over the forecast period. The report includes analysis of the coherent optical equipment market by region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

On the basis of equipment, the global coherent optical equipment market has been segmented into WDM (Wavelength-Division Multiplexer), modules/chips, test & measurement equipment, optical amplifiers, optical switches, and others. Others equipment segment includes optical fiber, optical splitters, fiber optic circulators, optical transceivers etc. WDM segment accounted for major market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period.