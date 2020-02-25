Connected (Smart) Street Light Market – Global Industry Key Methods, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities With Company Profile 2018 – 2026

Connected (Smart) Street Light Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the connected (smart) street light market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes all major anticipated trends in the connected (smart) street light market from 2018 to 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global connected (smart) street light market. The study provides a complete perspective on growth of the connected (smart) street light market, in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Units), across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides an extensive view of the global connected (smart) street light market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis has also been provided to help understand the competition scenario in the market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein connectivity and component segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario in the connected (smart) street light market, attractiveness analysis of the market in every region has been provided in the report.

The market overview chapter in the report explains market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the connected (smart) street light market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies adopted by leading players operating in the global connected (smart) street light market. The market introduction chapter helps in getting an idea of different trends prevalent in the global connected (smart) street light market.

Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market: Scope of Report

The connected (smart) street light market in North America has been divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the market in Europe has been segmented into Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific has been classified into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to understand the connected (smart) street light market along with insights into connectivity and component segments according to various geographic regions mentioned above.

Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research and secondary research. Secondary research sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and market-specific white papers. Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the connected (smart) street light market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected from secondary and primary research is discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global connected (smart) street light market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investments and R&D activities by major players have been tracked. Some of the key players operating in the global connected (smart) street light market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Citelum S.A., DimOnoff Inc., Echelon Corporation, EnGo Planet, Flashnet SRL, General Electric Co., Philips Lighting N.V., LED Roadway Lighting Ltd., LonMark International, OSRAM Licht Group, Silver Spring Networks Inc., Telensa Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, TransData Inc., and Tvilight.

The connected (smart) street light market has been segmented as follows:

Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, by Connectivity

– Wired (Power Line Communication)

– Wireless

Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, by Component

– Hardware

– – Light Source

– – – LED Lamps

– – – Sodium Vapor Lamps

– – – Others

– – Drivers & Ballast

– – Sensors

– – Switches

– – Controllers

– – Others

– Software

– Services

Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, by Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Rest of North America

– Europe

– – Germany

– – U.K.

– – Spain

– – France

– – Italy

– – Belgium

– – Netherlands

– – Denmark

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– – GCC

– – South Africa

– – Rest of Middle East & Africa

– South America

– – Brazil

– – Rest of South America

