Cryopreservation Equipment Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2018-2026

Cryopreservation refers to the use of very low temperatures to preserve structurally intact living cells and tissues samples. Effective cryopreservation techniques have been developed for the preservation of important biological samples to prevent them from degradation. One of the most common cryopreservation techniques is the using cryopreservation agents such as dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and transferring the sample into a -135°C storage container. Another technique used for cryopreservation is ultralow temperature storage, where cells are stored in liquid nitrogen.

The major advantages of cryopreservation technology are that it is economical and helps maintain stock for carrying out experimental protocols. Samples can be stored at a temperature of -196 °C in liquid nitrogen. The ultra-low temperature allows for storing of biological samples without degradation and cell death as its stops biological activity comprising all biochemical reactions. Cryopreservation is routinely practiced in field of biotechnology, clinical medicine, botany, zoology, and biomedical research. It plays an important role in breeding programs for the preservation of genes and in saving endangered species. Cryopreservation solutions comprise high concentrations of cryopratective agents. Cryoprtectants are used as they provide improved osmotic balance and dehydration during cooling. There are two main types of techniques used for cryopreservation of cells in the long term: controlled rate and step down freezing. Step-down freezing utilizes a specialized freezing vessel that is designed to cool cells in -80°C freezers. Controlled rate freezers are designed for active and specific preservation protocols where the temperature is regularly monitored without using cryogens.

The global cryopreservation equipment market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. The major drivers of the global cryopreservation equipment market are technological advancements, rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry, increase in the prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, rise in investment in health care from regional governments, and increase in demand for stem cells. However, high cost of equipment, stringent regulation, and lack of skilled professionals are anticipated to hinder the global cryopreservation equipment market during the forecast period.

The global cryopreservation equipment market can be segmented based on product, end- user, and geography. Based on product, the global cryopreservation equipment market can be divided into equipment and media. In terms of end-user, the global cryopreservation equipment market can be classified into stem cell banks, biopharmaceutical industry, contract research organizations, research & academic institutes, and others.

Based on geography, the global cryopreservation equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the cryopreservation equipment market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The dominance of the two regions is due to an increase in research and development, presence of major manufacturers in the regions, technological advancements, and growing demand for highly efficient systems for storing important biological samples.

The cryopreservation equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to provide lucrative expansion opportunities in the coming years. The market in the region is expected to expand at a robust rate, owing to a rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical industry in developing countries of the region and increase in research & development. Moreover, major manufacturers in the region are focusing on increasing their geographical presence by adopting strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic collaboration with regional manufactures and government for promoting research. The is anticipated to boost the market in the region. The cryopreservation equipment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be driven by factors such as increase in investment in research, rise in demand for advance equipment for storage of important biological samples, favorable government regulations for promoting the health care industry, and increase in public private partnerships.

Major players operating in the global cryopreservation equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Asymptote Limited, Brooks Life Sciences, and Biogenics, Inc. Increase in focus of manufacturers on emerging economies of the world, rise in product approvals, and expansion of product portfolios are anticipated to drive the global cryopreservation equipment market during the forecast period.