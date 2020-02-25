Research Report on “Dental Biomaterial Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025”.

Biomaterial are the substances designed to interact with the biological system to treat, repair, augment or replace a tissue function of body. These products can also be used for the diagnostic purpose. Biomaterials can be natural or synthetic, lifeless or alive and usually made of multiple components. Dental biomaterial are the natural tissue and biocompatible synthetic materials used to restore damaged or fractured tissues and tooth decay.

Dental Biomaterial Market: Drivers and Restraint

The global dental biomaterial market is expected to be driven by increasing number of dentists and patient awareness and demand. Due to the changing life style people are suffering from various types of oral diseases, leading to the dental conditions. Change in life style conditions is expected to drive the growth of dental biomaterial market. Other factors driving the growth of dental biomaterial market includes, increasing investment, grants and funds by government bodies. Increasing number of geriatric population and advancement in the biomaterial technology is also driving the growth of the market. Inflammatory reactions caused by biomaterials, stringent regulation and reluctance of insurance agencies to reimburse dental biomaterial is challenging the growth of the dental biomaterial market.

Dental Biomaterial Market: Segmentation

The global dental biomaterial market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

On the basis of product type the global dental biomaterial market can be segmented into:

Natural Dental Products Enamel Dentin Camentum Bone Graft Other

Biocompatible Synthetic Dental Products Metals Ceramics Polymers Composite Structure



On the basis of end user the global dental biomaterial market can be segmented into:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic Institutes

Dental Biomaterial Market: Overview

The global dental biomaterial market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing investment by the companies and rising government funds are expected to drive the growth of the dental biomaterial market. Increasing geriatric population as these are biggest population for the dental biomaterial and increasing number of dental practitioners are expected to fuel the growth of dental biomaterial market. Growing trend of dental medical tourism and advancement in the dental products is also expected to drive the growth of the dental biomaterial market. Dental biomaterial market is also expected to be fueled by increasing awareness among patients and changing life style conditions. Biocompatible synthetic dental products segment is expected dominate the global dental biomaterial market over the forecast period and also expected to be fastest growing segment. As biocompatible materials has longer period and less chances of getting deteriorated. Dental clinics are expected to dominate the end used segment in the global dental biomaterial market, as dental are present in larger number as compare to other end user segments.

Dental Biomaterial Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global dental biomaterial market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global dental biomaterial market over the forecast period. Presence of large number of dental clinics, rising patient awareness and better reimbursement of therapies in the region are expected to be growth driving factors for dental biomaterials. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing dental biomaterial market over the forecast period. Presence of large patient pool, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing investment on the development of advanced dental products is expected to be growth driving factor for dental biomaterial market in the region.

Dental Biomaterial Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global dental biomaterial market are, Geistlich Pharma, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, DMP Dental Industry S.A., 3 M Company, DENTSPLY IH Ltd., Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Nissin Dental Products, Inc., and AT&M Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

