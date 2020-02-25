Dental Implant and Prosthetic Global Market Research and Development Process 2025
Dental prosthetic (a tooth, bridge or denture) is attached to the implant or an abutment is placed which will hold a dental prosthetic.
Improvement in technology combined withreasinglination of adult population towards the cosmetic industry has been driving the dental implant and prosthetics market.
This report studies the global market size of Dental Implant and Prosthetic in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dental Implant and Prosthetic in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Dental Implant and Prosthetic market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dental Implant and Prosthetic market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Institut Straumann
Danaher
Dentsply Sirona
Zimmer Biomet Holding
Henry Schein
Avinent Implant System
Osstem Implant
Camlog Biotechnologies
BioHorizon Iph
3M
Market size by Product
Metals
Ceramics
Polymers
Carbon Compounds
Market size by End User
Hospital
Clinic
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
