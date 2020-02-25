Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2020

Dermatophytic onychomycosis also referred to as ringworm of the nail is one of the most common fungal infections of the nails. This infection results in the change in appearance of the nails such as, increased opaqueness and whitening along with increased thickening and fragility. Tinea unguium specifically describes the dermatophytic invasion of the nail plates and is the most common in cases when an artificial nail is applied as the nails are abraded with the help of an emery board and these boards have a probability of carrying infection and also water collection under the nail results in creation of moist and warm environment favorable for fungal growth.

Toenails are more commonly affected than finger nails. Onychomycosis infections accounts for one third of fungal skin infections and the diagnosis can be facilitated with the help of direct microscopy imaging of potassium hydroxide preparation or culture before opting for the treatment of the infection. The occurrence of this infection is more common in the adults aged 50 years and above.

This infection can lead to serious health conditions such as it can decrease the peripheral circulation and would result in the conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, and venous stasis. There are three main classes of organisms that cause onychomycosis namely, dermatophytes (fungi), nondermatophyte molds and yeast. Infection resulting from all these three classes of organisms cause similar symptoms along with similar visual appearance. Dermatophytes such as Microsporum, Epidermophyton and Trichophyton species are the most common dermatophytes responsible for infection and are the most common cause of onychomycosis worldwide. Whereas nondermatophyte molds and yeasts are less common causes of infection accounting for around 2% and 8% of the total onychomycosis infections.

Patients may suffer from a combination of three subtypes of infection and the features of these sub types vary from each other. Topical and oral medications are administered for treatment of onychomycosis infections. Topical medications includes the use of Ciclopirox olamine 8% nail lacquer solution, Amorolfine or bifonazole while oral medications includes the use of Itraconazole, Terbinafine and Flucanazole. Also there are certain non-pharmacological treatments such as photodynamic therapy, laser treatment, and mechanical chemical or surgical nail avulsion.

Dermatophytic onychomycosis infection therapeutics market can be segmented on the basis of various treatment options available such pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment options. Further these segments can be categorized on the basis of types of the treatment available such as oral medications or drugs and topical medications. Also, a detailed geographical landscape elucidating the market trends for four major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW can be provided. In addition, an analysis of key events influencing the market trends and detailed vendor landscape of the market can also be provided.

Some of the major factors influencing the market growth are consistent rise in the prevalence of onychomycosis infections worldwide along with development of novel medications available commercially for the treatment of onychomycosis infections. In addition, consistent rise in geriatric population who are highly susceptible for acquiring the infections along with rise in treatment rate owing to increasing socialization of the individuals are some of the factors that would further drive the dermatophytic onychomycosis infections therapeutics market. On the other hand, increased circulation of off label products and negligence towards this infection especially in less developed economies would impede the market growth. Some of the key players operating in the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics market are Janssen Biotech, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc. and Anacor pharmaceuticals, Inc.