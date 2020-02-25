Disability Toilet Aids Market 2017 To See Worldwide Massive Growth – Industry Trends, Forecast Of Top Countries 2025

The global Disability Toilet Aids market has witnessed changing patterns of consumer demand in the recent times. This research study is an attempt to understand the changes and the impact of this changes on the Disability Toilet Aids market across the world. The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market, acting as a source of valuable information for active market participants across the value chain and assisting them in capitalizing the opportunities as well as developing crucial business strategies. It also helps the companies operating in the market to understand the prevalent market trends and shaping their businesses accordingly.

Toileting is very incredibly personal and most of the toilet aids are designed to promote independence as much as possible. In most of the cases, elderly and disabled people toileting may pose problems and they require additional assistance for the same. Disability toilet aids are designed for the physically disabled and elderly people struggling with the mobility. Disability toilet aids help to maintain dignity and independence in the home. The sits of the toilet aids are available in different shapes and sizes. Some toilet aids have additional facility of wiping for the arthritis patients as movements such as reaching to the private parts are unable due to the body pain. The disability toilet chairs are of two types such as portable and non-portable. The disability toilet aids come with the wheelchair facility and height can be adjusted as per requirement of the patients.

The increasing incidences of trauma and accidents lead to disability in people which resulted in the increasing demand of disability toilet aids and has become the growth opportunity for the market over a long run.

The global disability toilet aids market is segmented on the basis of types, mobility, and end users.

On the basis of types, the global disability toilet aids market is segmented into:

Raised Toilet Seats

Toilet Frames

Standard Commodes

Wheeled Commodes

Transfer Equipment such as Sliding Boards and Hoists

Others

On the basis of mobility, the global disability toilet aids market is segmented into:

Portable

Non-portable

On the basis of end users, the global disability toilet aids market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Home Care

Facility Centers

Others

The global disability toilet aids market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing cases of trauma and accidents at workplace, home, resulted in the injuries and disabilities, anticipated to propel the demand for disability toilet aids and drives the global market over the forecast period. The increasing research and development activities to make toilet aids more comfortable and technologically advanced, also expected to drive the market growth of the disability toilet aids. The availability of customization as per the user requirement also anticipated to boost the demand for aids and became a driving factor for global disability toilet aids market over a long run.

However, lack of proper training to the patient’s inappropriate usage of technically advanced toilet aids, may lead to the further injuries to the patients and restrain the growth of the global disability toilet aids market over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, the global disability toilet aids market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the disability toilet aids market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the increasing preference for technically advanced disability toilet aids. The Europe is also expected to contribute to moderate revenue market share and register a healthy growth rate in the global disability toilet aids market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for disability toilet aids and anticipated to register significant opportunities over the forecast period due to the increasing demand of disability toilet aids by an elder and disabled people in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global disability toilet aids market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Some of the major market players in disability toilet aids market globally include Etac AB, Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, DIETZ GmbH, ArjoHuntleigh, Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive Medical), Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Handicare, Invacare Corporation, Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc., MEYRA GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Poshchair Medical Limited, RCN Medical and Rehabilitation GmbH, Prism Medical, Ortho XXI, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC., K Care Healthcare Equipment, Juvo Solutions, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., and Spectra Care Group. The disability toilet aids market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.

