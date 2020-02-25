Dribble Bar Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2026

A dribble bar is a tool bar with drop hoses of varied length that touches the soil. It requires less power than injection equipment and can cover a larger area within a short span of time. This equipment is useful for the application of liquid manure to the surface, particularly to growing crops such as wheat, rice, corn etc. Dribble bar spreading of slurry reduces the surface area of slurry exposed to the air. In addition, dribble bar spreading can achieve a more uniform spread pattern and less contamination of herbage by slurry solids.

Growing dependence on agriculture and rapid technological developments in the agricultural sector is expected to boost the demand dribble bar during the forecast period. In the last few decades, the agricultural sector is witnessing a change in its practices from traditional farming to modern farming which includes adoption of modern machinery and equipment. This equipment are tools which help in increasing the yield and improve the maintenance of the soil. Increase in investment in research and development in the agriculture sector is resulting in the use of modern and innovative equipment. This factor is expected to increase the demand for dribble bar equipment during the forecast period.

In order to meet the food requirements of an increasing population, governments across the world are offering various subsidies to farmers to enhance their purchasing power. Increasing purchasing power of farmers enables them to adopt the latest equipment, which is expected to fuel the demand for dribble bars during the forecast period. Development of innovative infrastructure for regular and optimal supply of food, and growth of supplementing industries such as forest, gardening, and agri-business is expected to fuel the demand for dribble bars during the forecast period. End-users are focusing on use of advanced machinery and equipment to overcome factors such as preventing land from silage, damage to fields etc. Introduction of innovative agricultural equipment will help farmers to achieve higher productivity on their land. The introduction of farm mechanization is projected to boost the demand for dribble bars during the forecast period. The use of dribble bars helps farmers to save on operational cost and time, and enhances their efficiency.

Restraints such as high price of equipment, cost of maintenance, and small farm sizes are expected to hinder the growth of the dribble bar market. Rental market of dribble bars is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. Long life span of dribble bars is also anticipated to hamper the growth of the dribble bar market during the forecast period.

The dribble bar market can be segmented in terms of bar type and end-use. Based on bar type, the dribble bar market is categorized into single nozzle and double nozzle. On the basis of end-use, the dribble bar market is categorized as farms and forests.

The dribble bar market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to have higher growth rate due to easy availability of finance and intensive research in agriculture. Higher adoption rate of modern equipment among farmers to meet the food demand of the increasing population is expected to fuel the demand for dribble bars during the forecast period. North America will dominate the market in terms of market share during the forecast period due to availability of modern farm equipment including dribble bars. In Canada, agriculture is a core business due to the climatic conditions. This factor is estimated to lead to significant growth in the dribble bar market during the forecast period.

The major industrial players in the dribble bar market are Pichon Industries, Slurry Kat, Vogelsang Ltd., Agquip Ltd ,Crewe, Fleming Agri Products, Joskin etc. Players are adopting the product development strategy to remain competitive in the market. For example, Slurry Kat introduced dribble bars ranging from 40 to 150 cubic meters, with commercial, hydraulic-lifting braked axles, level indicators, top access hatch, ladders, venting systems, and LED road-lighting.

