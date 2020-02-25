Drone Identification Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast

The drone identification market is heavily driven by the growing terrorists’ activities and security breaches across the globe. Terrorist activities now even include usage of drones for capturing images of various parameters in the region of attack. Owing to this fact, unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturers along with different defense forces and through government initiatives, are developing robust technologies in order to detect the enemy drones and to counter them. The development of drone identification and their countermeasure techniques have helped defense forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland securities to detect the enemy drones. Another major factor boosting this market is the mandate issued by the Federal Aviation Administration to detect any drones used for unlawful activities. The mandate has led different governments and defense forces in developed and developing nations to partner with manufacturers and technological companies to develop drone countermeasure technologies.

The growth of the market for drone identification is hindered by the risk of surging cyber-attacks, or hijacking. Cyber-attacks are growing rapidly with an objective to capture critical information or data, and the technologies used in the drone identification technology, records important information such as the area of origin of the drones and operator among other information. These technologies are vulnerable to cyber-attacks and perpetrators of cyber-attack can use them to gather more information about the intended region. Owing to this fact, defense forces and law enforcement agencies are limiting the procurement of these drone identification technologies, which in turn is inhibiting the growth of the market.

For More Details, Request A PDF Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27422

The drone identification market is poised to surge over the period due to the research and developments being carried out in order to maximize the obstacle detection systems. The drones are unmanned systems and are prone to strike any obstacles in their path. Different manufacturers are conducting research on developing obstacle detection systems which will help drone operators to identify the enemy drone easily. This research and development is anticipated to increase interest among end users to procure drone identification technologies at a faster rate.

The drone identification market has been segmented on basis of technology, application, end users, and geography. The different technologies used for identifying a drone are radio frequency sensing (RF Sensing), acoustic sensors, electro-optics sensors, drone surveillance radar, light sense sensors, and automatic dependent surveillance – broadcast (ADS-B). Among the different technologies used, drone surveillance radar dominates the market followed by radio frequency sensing technology. The drone identification technologies are applicable in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), combat situations, airports, sea-ports, railway stations, power grids, thermal power stations, nuclear power stations, BFSI, stadiums, auditoriums, government and defense establishments and others.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=27422

The increase in terrorist activities across the globe has also increased the usage of drone identification technologies in airports, railway stations, thermal power stations, stadiums, and auditoriums among others. End users of drone identification technologies are defense forces, law enforcement forces, and homeland security. Law enforcement forces use drone identification technologies most extensively followed by homeland security in order to identify or detect any enemy drones and counter them. Geographically, the market for drone identification has been categorized into five strategic regions across the globe. These includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The dominating region in the drone identification systems market North America followed by Europe, due to the extensive research and development in the field of drone detection and counter measures.

The leading players in the field of drone identification are Thales Group (France), Leonardo S.P.A (Italy), Precision Hawk Inc. (U.S), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Drone Labs LLC (U.S), Dedrone Inc. (U.S), Kelvin Hughes Limited (U.K), Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Rinicom Ltd. (U.K), and Aaronia AG (Germany).