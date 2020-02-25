Electric Toothbrush Market Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Prospects Details for Business Development 2023

Electric Toothbrush will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1570 million by 2023, from US$ 1350 million in 2017.

This report studies the Electric Toothbrush market, An electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes rapid, automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation (where the brush head alternates clockwise and counterclockwise rotation), in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. In the case of ultrasonic toothbrushes, ultrasonic motions are produced by a piezoelectric crystal. A modern electric toothbrush is usually powered by a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging when the brush sits in the charging base between uses.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Philips Sonicare, Oral – B (P & G), Panasonic, Colgate – Palmolive, Wellness Oral Care, Interplak (Conair), Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer), LION, Waterpik, Lebond, Ningbo Seago, Risun Technology, SEASTAR Corporation, Minimum, Dretec, JSB Healthcare, Brush Buddies,,AEG,,Sonic Chic,,Brio Product.

