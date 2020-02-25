U.S. Pregnancy Products Market Rising Female Population to Encourage Growth in 2015-2023

U.S. Pregnancy Products Market: Snapshot

The U.S. pregnancy products market is projected to grow significantly in the next few years, thanks to the availability of several new products in the market. The leading players in the market are making notable efforts to create an awareness among consumers regarding the availability and advantages of using pregnancy products. This is expected to boost the demand for products in the near future. In addition, the marketing tactics and advertising campaigns by these players are likely to generate lucrative opportunities for market players in the next few years.

According to the research study, the pregnancy products market in the U.S. is expected to reach a value of US$439.2 mn by the end of 2023. With the rising popularity and easy availability, this market is projected to register a healthy 5.70% CAGR between 2015 and 2023.

Robust Rise in Number of Pregnancies to Boost Demand for Pregnancy Products across U.S.

The rising number of pregnant women in the U.S. and the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of diverse products are estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition, a substantial rise and the enhancement of the distribution channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, online and retail stores are predicted to accelerate the growth of the U.S. pregnancy products market in the near future. On the other hand, the side effects of using some of the pregnancy products are projected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Nonetheless, the emergence of new products is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market across U.S. in the near future.

On the basis of product type, the U.S. pregnancy products market has been classified into nipple protection cream, toning/firming lotion, itching prevention cream, stretch mark minimizer, stressed leg product, breast cream, and body restructuring gel. Among these segments, the stretch marks minimizer is expected to account for a large share of the market and maintain a leading position in the coming years. The increasing popularity and the enhanced resulted provided by this product is anticipated to fuel the growth of this segment in the near future.

Rising Female Population to Encourage Growth in Southern United States

From a geographical viewpoint, the U.S. pregnancy products market has been divided into Southern United States, Western United States, Central United States, and Northeastern United States. According to the research study, the Southern United States is expected to witness a high growth in the next few years. This segment is likely to account for a key share of the overall market in the near future. The robust growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing female population and the significant rise in the number of pregnancies in the last few years.

Furthermore, the high fertility rate is expected to supplement the growth of the pregnancy products market in Southern United States in the coming years. In addition, the tremendously rising teen pregnancies in the Southern United States is another vital factor fuelling the growth of the market. As a result, this segments is estimated to register a healthy 6.80% CAGR between 2015 and 2023.

The U.S. pregnancy products market is expected to witness an intense competition in the next few years, thanks to the increasing participation of players. Some of the prominent players operating in the pregnancy products market in the U.S. are Nine Naturals, LLC, Mama Mio US Inc., Clarins Group, Novena Maternity, E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc., Expanscience Laboratories, Inc., and Noodle & Boo.