Research Report on “Eye Care Products Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2025”.

Eye Care Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Eye care products are adopted by the end-use consumer. The factors such as rapidly rising geriatric population in developing and developed economies and elevating prevalence and incidence of eye-related allergies are gardening the growth of eye care products. In addition to that, increasing pollution, increasing use of the digital screen, changing lifestyle pattern, and insomnia is also impelling the market growth of eye care products. However, the factors such as counterfeiting of eye care products, fierce competition among the key players, and side effects of common medication are the major obstacles in the market growth of eye care products.

Eye Care Products Market: Segmentation

The global eye care products market can be segmented on the basis of product type, form type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global eye care products market can be segmented as:

Artificial Tear Drops

Ointments or Emollients

Eye Washes

Hyperosomotics

Eyelid Scrubs

Decongestants

Antihistamines

On the basis of form type, global eye care products market can be segmented as:

Cream

Solution

Others

On the basis of end user, global eye care products market can be segmented as:

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

On the basis of region, global eye care products market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Eye Care Products Market: Overview

Eye care products are used in treating mild or common eye conditions such as allergy, excessive teardrops and others disorder. The ease in availability of eye care products over the counter and increasing emergence of e-commerce website such as medical expo are also aided in increasing sales of the product. The other factors such as low cost of the products and increasing incidence of dry eye, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and allergies also provides momentum towards the market growth of eye care products.

Eye Care Products Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global eye care products market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for eye care products, followed by Europe, owing to the rapidly rising elderly population. In addition, favorable commercial and government reimbursement policies such as Managed Care and Medicare respectively, are diving the growth of eye care products. The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base coupled with the high proportion of geriatric population. However, the market in Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of inadequate healthcare infrastructure and scarcity of professionals.

Eye Care Products Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global eye care products market are Allergan, Inc., Accutome Inc., Prestige Brands, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Croda, Akorn Consumer Health, Shire US Inc., Scope Ophthalmics Ltd., VISUfarma, Novartis AG, and Precision Lens.

