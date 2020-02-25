Smart Kitchen Appliances Market to reach a valuation of US$ 2,730.6 Mn by the end of 2022

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Snapshot

Technological advancements have taken regular kitchen appliances altogether to a different level. Nowadays, smart kitchen appliances available in the market are integrated with sensors, which has boosted the market. These appliances also offer easy operability and are energy efficient, which keep them ahead from traditional kitchen appliances. Moreover, growing prices of energy are expected to fuel the demand for smart kitchen appliance in the forthcoming years. Rising disposable income in both developed and developing regions is also expected to benefit market’s growth.

However, high cost incurred on initial set-up and maintenance may hamper the growth prospects of the smart kitchen appliances market. In addition, lack of awareness and hesitant customers are also restraining the growth of this market.

According to a recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global smart kitchen appliances market is likely to rise at a healthy 29.1% CAGR during the forecast period between 2014 and 2022. The valuation of the global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to reach US$2.73 bn by 2022 from US$0.476 bn earned in 2013.

Application of Smart Kitchen Appliances to Increase in Residential Sector

The global smart kitchen appliances market is categorized on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented into smart dishwashers, smart ovens, smart cooktops and cookware, smart refrigerators, smart scales and thermometers, and other including coffee makers and kettles. Among these, smart refrigerators segment held larger share in terms of revenue in 2013. Efforts made by the leading companies in using innovative technology to develop advanced refrigerators models led the growth of this market. In addition, in the coming years, smart ovens and smart dishwashers are also expected to grow at a significant rate.

Application of smart kitchen appliances is seen in residential and commercial use. Of these two, the residential application leads the global smart kitchen appliances market and held dominant share in the market in 2013. This is owing to the large spending on household appliances across the globe. moreover, the demand for commercial application segment is high in the hospitality sector.

Asia Pacific to Offer High Growth Opportunities Smart Kitchen Appliance Manufacturers

On regional front, the global smart kitchen appliances market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2013, North America held 39% of market share in terms of revenue. Thus, this region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period between 201 and 2022. This is due to the rising purchasing power and growing preference of the people in the region. Moreover, government initiatives to support the growth of smart kitchen appliances has also fueled the demand in this market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is considered one of the key regions having the potential to grow this market. Attributing to the growing disposable income that has increased the demand for smart kitchen appliances in this region.

The vendor landscape mentioned in the report provides the details about the leading players existing in the market. To mention some of the leading players in the market are Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. these players has created their dominance in the market by introducing innovative kitchen appliances to offer their customers and are estimated to do so in the forthcoming years.