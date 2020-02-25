Flexible Display Market 2019 With Top Key Companies Like: Universal Display Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips

The flexible display market features an increasingly competitive landscape and several globally prominent players in the market are seeking new growth avenues. Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that one of the foremost strategies key companies have been adopting over past several years is making sizeable investments in mergers and acquisitions. In addition, they are focusing on consolidating their geographic reach, in order to strengthen their shares in the global flexible display market. Top players in the global flexible display market are also engaged in unveiling new technologies in order to expand their product lines. Furthermore, a growing number of players are focusing on bringing technological improvements and advancements in flexible displays, in the hope of substantial competitive gains, notes TMR.

Top players operating in the market include Panasonic Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Given the enormous prospects in various end-use industries, the global flexible display market is expected to garner a phenomenal CAGR of 33.5% during 2017–2025. The market stood at US$4.5 bn in 2016 and the opportunities are projected to reach a valuation of US$47.892 bn by 2025 end.

Among the various categories of form factor, the curved display segment accounts for the leading share in the global flexible display market. The prominent demand it serves is attributed to its capability for offering optimal visual design, especially suited to consumers attracted by panoramic images. Regionally, North America presently holds the sway on account of presence of several players of global standing. The regional market for flexible display is expected to rise at robust growth rate and by 2025 end is forecast to attain worth of US$18.2 billion.

Technological advances in End Products’ Design and Functionalities to bolster Growth

Key evolutionary dynamics in the global flexible display market are largely influenced by the pace of technological advances in end products’ design and functionalities. The constant pace of advances is leading to high-end displays with applications in consumer devices such as tablets, smartphones, television, and a wide range of various electronic gadgets. Efforts by players from varied industries to develop cutting-edge flexible display technologies are driving developments in the flexible display market.