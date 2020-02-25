Food Buckets Market Witnessed To Take An Uptick In The Forecast Year 2026

The food service industry has witnessed enormous changes. The trend of customized packaging and growing food delivery service market has led to production of different packaging types for various food products. Food buckets have witnessed high popularity in recent years due to changing consumption habits of consumers. Consumers are now looking for such food packaging options in which different food products can be kept together. Food buckets are made from either paper or plastic and are available in various sizes. Small food buckets are suitable for single-serve food products, such as popcorns, fried chicken or other such products. Large food buckets are ideal for families, parties and value meals. They add value to meals by providing easy handling. Food buckets are suitable for both hot and cold food items. The market for food buckets is anticipated witness positive outlook during the forecast period.

Food Buckets Market: Dynamics

The food buckets market is growing against the backdrop of changing serving practices of food service outlets. The major advantage of using food buckets is that the outer surface of these food buckets offer sufficient space for branding and promotions. Food buckets are primarily used to enhance brand image and are great for merchandising.

Also, food buckets provide an easy way to consume food. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the food buckets market during the forecast period. Food buckets are mainly used for serving food products, including popcorn, fried chicken, biscuits and others such products which are ready to consume. The growing trend of popcorn buckets in theatres is expected to drive the growth of food buckets in the region.

Food buckets are not just used by quick service outlets but can also be used for domestic purposes. Apart from ready to consume food items, food buckets are also used to store food for specific periods of time. Currently, food buckets made from paper are gaining traction due to their recyclable and environment-friendly nature. Besides, an additional lid can be applied on top of food buckets to facilitate easy transportation of meals.

These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the global food buckets market during the next decade. Nowadays, food service outlets are employing plastic-free packaging products to serve food to their customers. For instance, KFC, a fast food chain, has collaborated with International Paper Foodservice Europe to develop paperboard food buckets which are free from plastic. This factor is expected to further fuel the market growth of food buckets during the next decade.