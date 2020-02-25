Global Acrylate Monomers Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Acrylate Monomers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Acrylate monomers are the esters which contain vinyl group and have a wide range of applications such as coatings, paints, plastics, adhesives & sealants, printing inks and textiles. Acrylate monomers are obtained by direct esterification of polyol or alcohol. This esterification is done with methacrylic acid or acrylic acid. The major application of acrylate monomers is in the paints and coating industry. Superior durability and UV resistance, high flexibility, and gloss are the key properties of acrylates that have boosted their consumption. In adhesive and sealants acrylates and co polymers are used in manufacturing of construction and pressure sensitive adhesives. Apart from the end use industries the acrylate monomers are widely used as chemical intermediates. Use of acrylate monomers in water-based coating formulation enhances the physical properties of the formulation.

Fill The Form To Book A Sample PDF @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1345438

It provides better water resistance, low temperature flexibility, and excellent weathering and sunlight resistance. A small amount of methacrylic acid monomer is generally added to the formulation to enhance substrate adhesion and to provide latex stability. Some acrylate monomers have an extra functional group attached to the carbon atom and based on the type of functional group they are categorized as butyl acrylate, methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate monomers. Butyl acrylate monomers are highly consumed in the paints & coatings industry.

Global Acrylate Monomers Market: Scope of Study

The report estimates and forecasts the acrylate monomers market on the global, regional and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the acrylate monomers market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the acrylate monomers market on the global, regional and country level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of acrylate monomers and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porters Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the acrylate monomers market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for acrylate monomers between 2017 and 2025.

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1345438

Global Acrylate Monomers Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, paid as well as unpaid databases, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis teams expertise and market understanding.

Global Acrylate Monomers Market: Market Dynamics

The study provides a comprehensive view of the acrylate monomers market by dividing it into product, application, and geography segments. The product segment of acrylate monomers market includes methacrylate, ethyl acrylate monomers, butyl acrylate monomers, and 2-ethylhexyl acrylate monomers. In terms of application, global acrylate monomers market can be categorized into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastics, printing inks and others. The regional analysis of global acrylate monomers market includes the current and forecast consumption of acrylate monomers in North America (U.S, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) , Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa).Favorable regulatory scenario in highly developed regions such as North America and Europe are driving the market of global acrylate monomers.

Global Acrylate Monomers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holding, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, LG Chem, and Kuraray Co. Ltd.. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com