Global Allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) Market Growth, Evolving Technology, Profit Analysis Trends and Demands 2017 to 2025

Allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) is a common inflammatory skin disorder and an alternative form of contact dermatitis. It is manifestation of allergic responses caused by the contact of an allergic substance such as, nickel, gold, chromium, mercaptobenzothiazole, formaldehyde and many more. The other form of contact dermatitis is irritant contact dermatitis (ICD). Symptoms of allergic contact dermatitis (ACDs) are similar to that of irritant contact dermatitis, which makes the diagnosis harder. The symptoms of allergic contact dermatitis include presence of the skin lesion or rashes at the exposure site. Depending on the allergen type, it may form blisters, papules, simple red spots, vesicles and rashes. The rash can drain, ooze or crust and also becomes raw, thickened or scaled. Allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) is caused as a result of two stages, first stage sensitize and primes the immune system for allergic responses and the second stage, triggers it. The diagnosis of allergic contact dermatitis includes physical examination and medical therapy. The precise diagnosis based on the symptoms and by rash appearance is very rare. The intermittent or chronic rashes that are not clarified by historical data and physical examination often requires further testing. A patch test (contact delayed hypersensitivity allergy test) is a normally used to detect the actual cause of allergic contact dermatitis.

Moreover, other symptoms of allergic contact dermatitis includes skin redness, itching, pain, localized swelling, inflammation, thereby making the site warmer. The improper or no treatment to the allergic contact dermatitis makes skin leathery, cracked and darkened. The clinical studies suggests that the allergic contact dermatitis can be avoided by avoiding contact to the allergens, thereby, resisting stimulation of the immune system. Corticosteroid creams, cool oatmeal baths, poison ivy dermatitis calamine lotion are used for the treatment of allergic contact dermatitis, but when overused for longer period of time it leads to thinning of the skin.

The global allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market is projected to experience rapid growth with increasing prevalence of the diseases and frequently changing lifestyle. The increased focus for the medical treatment of allergic contact dermatitis with perception of providing a comfortable and healthy life, the global allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. The key driver of the global allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market is the effectiveness of the treatment by reducing the effect of the symptoms. The Increased government concern and improvement in healthcare sectors are some factors facilitating the growth of allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market globally. The scarcity of the qualified specialists, equipped amenities, and other skilled professionals for the treatment of allergic contact dermatitis are few factors responsible for restraining the overall growth of the allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market.

The global allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration and geography.

Based on the drug class, the global allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market is segmented as:

Glucocorticoids

Topical steroids

Miscellaneous topical agents

Corticosteroid

Anticholinergic antiemetic

Miscellaneous anxiolytics, sedatives and hypnotics

Based on route of administration, the global allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market is segmented as:

Topical Administration

Oral Administration

The localized acute lesions of ACD are treated with mid- to high potency topical steroids. In case, the extensive area of the skin is affected, systemic steroids treatment is often used to provide relief within short duration of time. When the treatment of allergic contact dermatitis through medication fails and the specific allergen or diagnosis remains unknown, patch testing of the affected area is performed. The medication used for the treatment of allergic contact dermatitis is available in both topical and oral form. The increasing allergic diseases, due to changing lifestyle pattern is the major driver of the allergic contact dermatitis market globally.

Based on geography, the global allergic contact dermatitis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market of allergic contact dermatitis market owing to large prevalence rate of skin allergic disorders in the region. The presence of reimbursement scenario and skilled personnel are the added benefit to the North America allergic contact dermatitis market. The developed heath facilities and awareness amongst people concerning skin diseases makes Europe to hold the second largest share in the global allergic contact dermatitis market. Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern countries are projected to grow rapidly in the allergic contact dermatitis market due to the large population base and increasing focus on health care.

The leading key players in the global allergic contact dermatitis market are Sandoz Inc., Akorn, Inc., Perrigo Company, Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

