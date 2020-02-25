Global Card Printing Ribbon Market 2019-2022 Analysis by Technologies: NBS Technologies Inc., Idp Corporation, Evolis SA, Entrust Datacard Corporation, AlphaCard, IdentiSys Inc.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market for card printing ribbon with key projections for the period 2017-2022. The report also covers major technologies and trends that have been instrumental in propelling the growth of the card printing ribbon market in recent years. It also highlights leading drivers, restraints and opportunities projected to impact the dynamics of the market during the next five years. The study offers an all-round perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in key regions.

Card Printing Ribbon Market: Trends and Opportunities

Global card printing market is witnessing a steady growth due to increasing use of cards across domains. Moreover, technological advancements resulting in timely upgrades of card printing machines is projected to drive the demand for card printing ribbon over the next couple of years. Apart from this, increasing application of cards in sectors such as BFSI, healthcare and corporations is creating a substantial amount of card printing requirements.

The report also offers the value chain analysis on the card printing ribbon market using porter’s five forces methodology. The card printing ribbon market estimates are results of in-depth primary interviews, secondary research and a thorough review by an in-house panel of experts. These market estimations have been validated by considering the impact of various judicial, political, social, economic and technological factors in accordance with the current market scenario. In order to provide up-to-date information about the latest developments in the global market for card printing ribbon, the report offers updates about growth opportunities for players operating in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Card Printing Ribbon Market, By Product Type

Full color print ribbons

Monochrome print ribbons

Global Card Printing Ribbon Market, By Application Sector

BFSI,

Government,

Corporate,

Retail & hospitality

Other

Card Printing Ribbon Market: Segmentation

Data center IT asset disposition market is segmented on the basis of product type and application sector. Based on product type the global market for card printing ribbon is categorized into full color print ribbons and monochrome print ribbons. Among these two product types, full color print ribbons is the leading product type and expected to supplement the growth of the market for card ribbon in the foreseeable future. On the basis of application sector, the global market for card printing ribbon is categorized into BFSI, government, corporate, retail & hospitality and other. Among these, the retail & hospitality segment is expected to remain highly attractive over the next couple of years.

Card Printing Ribbon Market: Competitive Dashboard

The report also includes detailed information about the prominent players operating in the global market for card printing ribbon, which include NBS Technologies Inc., Idp Corporation, Evolis SA, Entrust Datacard Corporation, AlphaCard, IdentiSys Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., HID Global Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, and Unicard Systems Pty. Ltd. In this part of the report, information is provided about latest business strategies adopted by market players along with insights on SWOT, and financials. As a part of company profiling, the competitive dashboard also offers information on employee strength, company overview, key competitors, brand overview, business strategies, business overview, acquisitions, and recent/key developments.

