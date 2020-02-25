Global CT Scanners Market Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2017 – 2022

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “CT Scanners Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The global CT scanners market is currently in development stage, wherein product innovation is at the forefront of strategies for the vendors striving to gain ground over their competitors. For instance, the development of portable CT scanners is expected to go a long way in defining the leader of the market in the near future. This report on the global CT scanners market provides estimations and forecast for the duration of 2017 to 2022, segments it on the basis of product type, end user, modality, and technology, evaluates the potential of various regions, profiles some of the key companies in order to gauge the competitive landscape. The report has been developed by a group of professional market research analysts and aspires to serve as a credible business tool for its targeted audiences such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), hospitals and diagnostic centers, research institutes, and government agencies.

Global CT Scanners Market: Key Research Aspects

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global CT scanners market. Qualitative analysis comprises market dynamics, trends, product overview, and country-level market information. Quantitative analysis includes major players with their reported revenue, market size, and forecast for the global CT scanners market in major countries globally. Market revenue is provided in terms of US$ Mn from 2017 to 2022 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2022 for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. The executive summary of the report provides a snapshot of the CT scanners with information on leading segments, country wise market information with respect to the market size, growth rate (CAGR %), and growth factors. The market overview section comprises impact factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the CT scanners market. These factors would aid the stakeholders in establishing a strong foothold in the global CT scanners market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, market attractiveness analysis and emerging trend in the blood transfusion diagnostics market. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the growth and market dynamics in various segments and country wise to identify the most attractive market.

Global CT Scanners Market: Segmentations

Based on product type, the global CT scanners market has been segmented into C-Arm and O-Arm. On the basis of end users, the market for CT scanners has been bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research and academic institution, ambulatory care centers, veterinary clinics and hospitals, and other end users. On the basis of modality, the CT scanners market is categorized into standalone and portable, whereas technology-wise, the market has been classified into high-slice, mid-slice, low-slice, and cone beam.

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of CT scanners market in the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ). Some of the key countries among these regions identified by the report that have considerable market for CT scanners are: the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, GCC countries, South Africa, and Israel, and Nigeria. For each of these countries, the report provides revenue comparison based on product type, end user, technology, and modality.

Global CT Scanners Market: Competitive Landscape

Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Accuray Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Koning Corporation, Neusoft Corporation, Planmed Oy, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Siemens AG are some of the key companies currently occupying prominent positions in the global CT scanners market.

