Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future 2025

A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is the future weapon system that emits highly focused energy for target destruction. The potential applications of this advanced technology include anti-personnel weapon systems, missile defense system, and the disabling of lightly armored vehicles.

A key driver propelling growth of the global DEW market is the defense of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials so that civilian lives and national security of a country can be preserved. DEW equipment like lasers, radiation detectors, and biosensors are being used to defend against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. Training fire department personnel, police and paramilitary forces to use these weapons will help them be more effective in performing their roles. These factors will lead to the purchase of different types of DEW and result in the growth of the global DEW market during the forecast period.

The global directed energy weapons market is highly competitive, and manufacturers vie for market share based on product quality, cost, reliability, and after-market service. To succeed and thrive in this market, manufacturers have to focus on providing quality and cost-effective DEWs in this market. Factors like increasing M&A activities and increased collaborations with alliance partners will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Americas dominate the global DEW market. Each year, the government of U.S. allocates a large amount of money to the Department of Homeland Security to carry out tasks like improved border security, administering and enforcing immigration laws, improve safety, and fending off extremist attacks to name a few. This recent increase in the military spending will result in the growth of this market in the Americas.

The Directed Energy Weapons market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Directed Energy Weapons.

This report presents the worldwide Directed Energy Weapons market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BAE Systems

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Co

Finmeccanica

Israel Aerospace Industries

Saab

Thales Group

Directed Energy Weapons Breakdown Data by Type

Lethal weapons

Non-lethal weapons

Directed Energy Weapons Breakdown Data by Application

Defense

Homeland security

Directed Energy Weapons Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Directed Energy Weapons status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Directed Energy Weapons manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Directed Energy Weapons market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

