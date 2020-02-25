Global IoT Platform Market to Expand at 21.0% CAGR during 2016-2025

In various business sectors, an integration of several technologies is required that includes data storage, data communication, design, and hardware. Internet of Things (IoT) platforms have played a major role for achieving this integration smoothly since last few years. Due to the benefits provided by these platforms coupled with improved decision-making capabilities for various work sectors, the IoT platform market is expected to show a robust growth in the coming future.

As IoT platforms are used in myriad work sectors, there are several segments belonging to its market. From a broad perspective, the global IoT platform market is divided into the following segmentation categories: deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. These segments are further subdivided into smaller categories, which are further explained in detail in the report.

The report presents a detailed study of the global IoT platform market which includes a detailed evaluation of major segments and their various sub-categories. The vendor landscape of the market is explained in detail by the analysts in order to present a clear insight of the business strategies, technological developments, and other aspects of key competitors.

Global IOT Platform Market: Trends and Opportunities/ Drivers and Restraints

The ever increasing demand for internet and smooth web connectivity is a prime driving force for the global IoT platform market. Continuous improvement in internet speeds also is another significant driver for IoT platforms. These reasons have made the platforms an integral part of domestic and industrial work based sectors. As per the TMR report, minimal investment is required for the necessary platform setup, which is another factor to act in favor of the market’s growth in the near future.

Furthermore, there has been a growing usage of mobile phones and other devices, which also has substantially contributed towards the rise of the global IoT platform market. These devices are also equipped with features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and infrared, which further have improved the penetration of IoT platforms in last few years. Thus, from an overall perspective, there has been an immense growth rate recorded for the market, which further is expected to rise tremendously in the future

Global IOT Platform Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective the global IoT platform market is spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. As a high number of IoT solution providers are present in North America, this region holds the top spot in the global IoT market. This region also shows a high adaptability to changing IoT technologies. Apart from this region, it is expected that Europe will experience a higher market growth rate in the future, according to the TMR report. This is mainly on the basis of factors such as better initiatives undertaken by the government for development of IoT technologies. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France have a high demand of IoT platforms, which could contribute to the market’s expansion. In addition to these regions, countries such as China, Japan, and Australia in the Asia Pacific region are expected to show a good market growth in the next few years.

According to the research report prepared by TMR, the IoT platform model is anticipated to exhibit a high growth curve, especially due to rise in its applications in several business sectors. As a result of significant product innovation, there are several well-known companies present in this market. Some of these key players are Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems General Electric, Google Inc. and Microsoft Corporation.