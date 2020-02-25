Global Legionella Testing Market 2019 Exclusive Analysis: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Legionella Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on legionella testing studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global legionella testing market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, key applications, end-users, and geographies.



Legionella Testing Market: Scope and Research Methodology

The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and market volume in terms of units for the period from 2016 to 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global legionella testing market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different products/materials/end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report. The section also includes completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the market. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Legionella Testing Market: Segmentation

The report on global legionella testing market has been classified on the basis of four categories: test type, applications, end-user, and geography. Global legionella testing market by test type has been segmented as culture methods, urinary antigen test (UAT), serology, direct fluorescent antibody test (DFA), and nucleic acid-based detection. By application the market has been segmented as clinical testing methods, environmental testing methods. By end user the market has been segmented as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, others.



Geographically, the legionella testing market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Each regional market for legionella testing has been further categorized into major product, applications, and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2016 to 2025 along with CAGR % from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2017 as the base year.

Legionella Testing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also profiles key players operating in the legionella testing market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Key players operating in the global legionella testing market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioMérieux Inc., and Qiagen N.V. among others.

