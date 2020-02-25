Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Key Players, Suppliers and Forecast 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Medical Device Cleaning Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The global medical device cleaning market is prognosticated to gain a strong impetus from the growing number of diseases and people affected by them. This rise in the number of disease cases is increasing the need for treatment with appropriate procedures. As a result, there are a surging count of surgeries conducted and medical devices used during the conduction of treatment procedures. Medical device cleaning is more than a necessity in terms of patient and surgeon’s safety and medical ethics. There are several laws and regulations originated by governments and medical authorities that need to be followed to manufacture and employ medical devices.

The report offers a complete assessment of the global medical device cleaning market with key factors such as growth drivers and deterrents, vendor landscape, segmentation, and market projections shed bright light upon. Report buyers are prophesied to embark on a confident journey toward achieving success in the market.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market: Dynamics

One of the highlighted trends of the world medical device cleaning market could be complying with Quality System Regulations (QSR) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485 regulations. A manufacturer of medical devices may even be required to establish documented cleaning requirements. Such trends are expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the next few years.

As per QSR 1, each manufacturer should establish and maintain procedures to avoid the contamination of products by substances that could be expected to adversely affect their quality. According to QSR 2, each manufacturer should establish and maintain procedures for the removal or use of manufacturing materials so that they are limited or removed to a volume that does not affect the quality of the device adversely.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market: Segmentation

Expert researchers authoring the report anticipate the international medical device cleaning market to be classified into pre-cleaning, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning, and disinfection cleaning according to type of process. Within this segmentation category, the disinfection market could register a larger growth in terms of revenue. In 2017, disinfection garnered a revenue of approximately US$0.5 bn and a share of 40.4%.

By type of instrument, the international medical device cleaning market could be segmented into surgical instruments, endoscopes, and ultrasound probes.

Regionally, the international medical device cleaning market is foreseen to be segregated into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Europe and Japan. As per the analysis of the report, a major revenue share of the market could be secured by North America throughout the course of the forecast timeframe. In 2017, the region earned an around US$0.4 bn.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market: Competition

The report profiles nine important players of the worldwide medical device cleaning market, viz. 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., Getinge Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Steris PLC, ORO Clean Chemie AG, and Ruhof Corporation. Each player is evaluated in detail along with company share analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the competitive landscape.

