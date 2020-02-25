Global Metal Target Material Market 2019-2025 Future Scope, Demand, Competitive Dynamics, Opportunities with Key Players

Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the sputtering target material market.

For a long time the global sputtering target development and production mainly concentrated in the United States and Japan, and the industry concentration is quite high. Manufactures of sputtering targets, represented by Honeywell (USA), Praxair (USA), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), TOSOH (Japan) and other multinational groups, have been involved in this field earlier. After decades of technical accumulation, they occupy the vast majority of market share.

Global Metal Target Material market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Target Material.

This report researches the worldwide Metal Target Material market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Metal Target Material breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Metal Target Material Breakdown Data by Type

Purity Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

Metal Target Material Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display

Others Flat Panel Display

Metal Target Material Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Metal Target Material capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Metal Target Material manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metal Target Material :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

