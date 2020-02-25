Global Mobile Air Transfer Systems Market: Highlights On Future Development, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2025

The Report Mobile Air Transfer Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Mobile air transfer system is the system used in hospitals and other medical centers that helps to reduce patient handling injury. The system provides patients with simple and comfortable transfer experience along with significantly reducing the cumulative handling effect of thousands of pounds of patients’ weight while routine transfers. To ensure the safety of hundreds of millions of people suffering from health care associated infections and abnormalities mobile air transfer system are designed. The system uses cushion of air to move patients laterally from one place to another without lifting and significantly less pulling. The system is designed for patients, which enables nurses and doctors to comfortably transfer patients during the period of the hospital stay. The mobile air transfer systems includes head & foot indicator that promotes proper patient placement and is compatible to use in MRI, CT scan, X-rays and ultrasound imaging. Mobile air transfer system are made capable of lifting different weights up to 1000 lb and is skin friendly and breathable. Mobile air transfer systems uses a dual inflation, patent pending method that safely stabilizes and cradles the patient before rising on cushion of air, eventually providing an easier and effective patient transfer.

Patient transferring is one of the most common tasks that leads to injury. The mobile air transfer system is anticipated to experience an upsurge in the forecast period owing to the multiple advantageous features offered by the system. Over the course of one year, around 35,000 nurse suffer from musculoskeletal injury due to patient transfer. This can also be considered as one of the major driver for the mobile air transfer system market over the globe. The focus of various organizations to reduce the physical requirement of high risk healthcare recipient transfer, mobilization, repositioning or other applicable task through administrative controls, engineering and safe work practices is propelling the overall market for mobile air transfer system globally. The less popularity of the technique and improper cost management to ensure patient safety by numerous organizations are the factors restraining the growth of mobile air transfer market globally.

The global mobile air transfer system market is segmented on the basis of usage, end user and geographically.

Based on the usage type, the global mobile air transfer system is segmented as:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on end user, the global mobile air transfer system market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Mobile air transfer system is an innovative lateral patient transfer system along with its advanced breathable fabric technology, permitting it to remain below the patient and enables patient transfer assistance during the course of hospital stay. Mobile air transfer systems are widely used in hospitals, and being the most dominant, it collects a major portion of market revenue in all the other end user segments. Mobile air transfer systems are designed to ensure the safety of patient as well as the nurse handling the patient and thus, is available in both forms disposable and reusable.

Based on geography, the global mobile air transfer system is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market of mobile air transfer system market owing to the presence of large number of service providers and better health facilities. The presence of reimbursement scenario in the region is also considered to be the factor responsible for making North America the leading region. Western Europe is the next to dominate the global market for mobile air transfer system market due to numerous service providers and awareness of patient safety among the healthcare sectors. Asia Pacific is considered to be the growing region in the market of mobile air transfer system with increasing concern over the health and other medical problems.

The major key players in the global mobile air transfer systems market are Medline Industries, Inc., Sage Products LLC, Airpal, Inc., HoverTech International., Meditek., EZ Way, Inc. and ArjoHuntleigh.

