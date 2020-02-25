Global NDT Equipment Market 2019 Trend, Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2025
Non-destructive testing or NDT is a wide group of analysis or investigation techniques used to evaluate the properties or characteristics of a component, material, or system without producing damage. The terms non-destructive inspection (NDI), non-destructive evaluation (NDE) and non-destructive examination (NDE), are also frequently used to explain this technology. As NDT does not enduringly alter the article being examined or inspected, it is a highly appreciated and valuable technique that can save both time and money in product evaluation, research, and troubleshooting.
The NDT Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for NDT Equipment.
This report presents the worldwide NDT Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
NDT Global
Eddify Technologies
GE Measurement and Control
Nikon Metrology
Phoenix Inspection Systems
Fujifilm Electronic Materials
Comet Group
Magnetic Analysis
Creaform
NDT Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Magnetic Particle Testing
Visual Testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
Radiographic Testing
Ultrasonic Testing
Other techniques
NDT Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Oil & gas
Manufacturing
Aerospace
Automotive
Power generation
Other applications
NDT Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global NDT Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key NDT Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of NDT Equipment :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of NDT Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
