Global Nut Oil Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2026

Growing health consciousness among consumers regarding healthy cooking oil have fuelled the demand for nut oil. Nut oil is a liquefied substance that is extracted from the kernels of various nuts, such as almonds, hazelnuts, argans, etc. Nut oil is generally aromatic in nature as compared to traditional seed extracted oils, which has been driving the demand in recent years. In food processing industries, nut oil is used as a food additive for providing exotic nut flavors in salads, veggie mixes, and breakfast grains. Since nut oil is generally cold pressed rather than distilled, it is highly aromatic and soothing in nature. Nut oil also consists of therapeutic properties such as antiseptic, carminative, cephalic, and others. It helps in promoting healthy heart functioning, oral health, and preventing occasional stomach upsets. Nut oil stimulates and improves respiratory circulation and immunity, and provides antioxidant protection. Since nut oil contains a higher concentration of omega-7 monounsaturated fat, it nourishes the hair and skin follicles naturally, which has contributed to its demand in cosmetic care products. Bound to these factors, the global nut oil market is anticipated to proliferate in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Nut oil is not only utilized in food processing industries but also has wider application in natural and organic cosmetics. There has been huge demand for processed nut oil in natural cosmetics over the years, due to changing consumer preferences favoring chemical-free ingredients. Due to the presence of a high concentration of vitamins and antioxidants, nut oil is used as a cleanser, skin toner, moisturizer, and body wash. Since nut oil has aromatic properties, it is also used in aromatherapy, which has high demand for massages, from spas, and from other hospitality sectors. In cosmetics, nut oil is used for skin care by moisturizing dry skin, for mature skin conditions and as a modifier, as a blender and fixative in cleansers, soaps, and other personal care goods. In addition, nut oil is used in perfumeries, since it has an exotic scent that attracts consumers. Bound to the growing consumption of nut oil in various sectors and regions, it is anticipated that, the global nut oil market would proliferate in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global nut oil market has been segmented as: