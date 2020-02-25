Global Petroleum Geochemistry Testing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Petroleum Geochemistry Testing Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
ICT industry plays a vital role in the growth and smooth management of almost all the main sectors such as energy and power, finance, aerospace and defense, healthcare, education, telecommunications, and agriculture.
In 2018, the worldwide Petroleum Geochemistry Testing business sector size was xx million US$ and it is relied upon to achieve xx million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report centers around the worldwide Petroleum Geochemistry Testing status, future gauge, development opportunity, key market and key players. The investigation goals are to show the Petroleum Geochemistry Testing advancement in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bureau Veritas
Intertek Group
Environmental Geochemistry International
SGS SA
ALS
Shiva Analyticals
Exploration Technologies
Activation Laboratories
ACZ Laboratories
Alex Stewart International
AGAT Laboratories
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Laboratory Based
In-field Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Scientific Research
Statistical, etc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
