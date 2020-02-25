Global Quantum Dots Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2023

Global Quantum Dots Market elucidate technological aspects to save energy and make processes efficient. Energy crisis is one of the major problem that world is facing throughout. Rapid development of technology in last few decades has contributed a lot in paving way for nanoparticle technologies. Quantum dots are semiconductor Nano particles that is used intensively in displays these days. Companies such as Nanosys, Inc. and Samsung has already launched QD enhanced LCDs which gives more vibrant color with less consumption of power, these displays are giving tough competition to OLEDs. Its applicability in solar cell manufacturing, demand for QHD displays, rising demand for LED lights and advancement of technology are the drivers that boosts the growth of this market. However, due to expensive technology, products being manufactured using this technology is not cost effective which is one of the restraining factor. Slow adoption because of less awareness is another restraining factor. Opportunities for application in biomedical field, quantum computing will drive the market in future.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. North America leads the market because of early adoption of the quantum dots technology. Europe market holds the second largest market share. Due to demand from various sector such as smartphone, smart TV and other consumer goods the APAC market is growing rapidly. Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea and India are leading contributors to the market in the APAC region. China is the global manufacturing hub for display and other electronic goods therefore, a strong demand is expected from the country during the forecasted period.

The advent of this technology has made electronics sector look at prevailing concepts in more vivid way. Large number of companies are already into this segment. Companies such as Nanosys Inc., LG electronics, Samsung and Sony Corp. are the market leader in display technology. QD Laser Inc. has the market dominance in quantum dot Laser devices. Crystaplex is one of the prominent player in medical devices such as infection control devices, medical polymers and various other devices. Quantum Material Corp., Nanoco group plc works in various verticals of this technology ranging from solar cells to QD displays and captures a large market share. Beside the above discussed companies there are many more players in this segment. The report includes detailed analysis of companies, market overview, analyst insights and market segmentation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Quantum dots market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Quantum Dots Market Research and Analysis, By Type of devices

2. Global Quantum Dots Market Research and Analysis, By Type of material used

3. Global Quantum Dots Market Research and Analysis, By Application

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @

