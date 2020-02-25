Global Video Interview Software Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025
This report focuses on the global Video Interview Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Interview Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Video Interview Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
EasyHire
Montage
mroads
Talview
FaceCruit
Recrumatic
Hiya
Kira Talent
RecRight
GreenJobInterview
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC
Mobile
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Interview Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Interview Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Interview Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
