Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Is Expected To Drive By Increase In Demand For Aesthetic Procedures

Minimal invasive surgical (MIS) procedures are experiencing high demand across all medical specialties due to the advantages associated with these surgeries. The advantages include diminished post-surgery problems, precise incision, no post-operative side-effects, minimal blood loss, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stay. Increase in demand for these procedures is projected to drive the hand-held surgical instruments market. Scalpels, forceps, scissors, and retractors are among a wide array of hand-held surgical instruments used in various surgical procedures. These surgical tools are usually made of high-grade stainless steel and are available in a wide variety of sizes, designs, and shapes suitable for specific surgeries.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hand-held-surgical-instruments-market.html

The global hand-held surgical instruments market is expected to expand during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 driven by factors such as technological advancements leading to products with innovative features, rise in number of surgical procedures, increase in demand for aesthetic procedures, and rapidly growing geriatric population. International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) conducted a survey and the results showed an results showed an increase in the number of surgical procedures by one million from 2014 to 2015, while people in the U.S. spent more than US$ 15 Bn on aesthetic procedures. Technological advancements in the area of design and interface are expected to offer better usability to surgeons. Compact designs, portable devices, and availability of suction mode are expected to create a positive impact on the overall hand-held surgical instruments market. Companies spend significant capital on R&D to introduce advanced products that are easy to use and more user-friendly.

The global hand-held surgical instruments market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the global handheld surgical instruments market can be classified into scalpels, forceps, retractor, dilators, graspers, and others. Scalpels, forceps, scissors, and retractors are among a wide array of handheld surgical instruments used across various surgical procedures. These surgical tools are usually made of high-grade stainless steel and are available in a wide variety of sizes, designs and shapes suitable to specific surgeries. These instruments are primarily manufactured in Europe and Asia. Tuttlingen in Germany and Sialkot in Pakistan are the two leading global producers supplying handheld instruments to major surgical equipment distributing companies. Improved surgical outcome as a result of continuous development in hand-held surgical instruments is a key factor driving the market growth of these devices.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37067

The application segment of hand-held surgical instruments market is bifurcated into neurosurgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, plastic & reconstructive surgery, gynaecology & obstetrics, and others. Among these, the gynaecology & obstetrics segment is anticipated to constitute a major share of the hand-held surgical instruments market during forecast period. Increase in initiatives toward women’s education, growth in geriatric female population facing postmenopausal problems, and awareness about women’s health are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of the gynaecology & obstetrics segment. The plastic & reconstructive surgery segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during forecast period owing to rising awareness about skin rejuvenation, increasing prevalence of skin cancer, growing per capita income, and technological advancements in the field. Under the end-user segment of hand-held surgical instruments market, hospitals, specialized clinics, long-term care centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and others segments can be considered.

North America was the leading regional market for hand-held surgical instruments in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America dominated the hand-held surgical instruments market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The hand-held surgical instruments market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to show significantly high growth owing to the presence of a large patient pool likely to undergo various surgical procedures, rising health care expenditure, and increase in unmet medical needs. Hand-held surgical instruments market is a fragmented market and is distributed into key players and local vendors. At the global level, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Johnson and Johnson are the leading players with a major revenue share in the hand-held surgical instruments market.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=37067