Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Syneos Health
PAREXEL International
ICON PLC
PRA Health Sciences
Charles River
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance)
IQVIA
Medpace
Pharmaceutical Product Development
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Clinical Trial Service
Regulatory Service
Clinical Data Management & Biometrics
Medical Writing
Pharmacovigilance
Site Management Protocol
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Oncology/Hematology
CNS
CV/Metabolic
Respiratory
Infectious Diseases
Immunology
Rare Diseases
Medical Devices
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Manufacturers
Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
