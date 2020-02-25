Hugh Growth Of Ferroalloys Market With Good Revenue Status Till 2025 | AreArcelor Mittal, O.F.Z A.S., Tata Steel, Vale S.A., China Minmetal Ltd.

Ferroalloys are generally known as the alloys of iron metal in which one or more chemical additives are added into molten iron for steelmaking. Ferroalloys serves important function in the overall process of steelmaking by enhancing the general properties of iron metal. Steel making is one of the primary consumer of ferro alloys and consumes a significant part of the total ferroalloys produced around the globe. Ferroalloys can be divided into two major categories: bulk ferroalloys and noble ferroalloys. Bulk ferroalloys constitutes of ferrosilicon, ferromanganese, ferrochromium, ferro-silico-manganese, and ferro-silico-chromium.

Most of the noble ferroalloys are made from rare earth minerals and are expensive to produce as compared to bulk ferroalloys. Most of the noble alloys are made from adding chromium, tungsten, nickel, boron, vanadium, niobium, titanium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, phosphorus, and zirconium. These rare earth metals helps in contributing special properties and character to the various alloy steels and cast irons.

Global Ferroalloys Market: Trends and Opportunities

Majority of the ferroalloys are consumed in stainless steel and steel production. Most of the bulk ferro alloys and noble alloys are used in enhancing the properties of steel according to different end users. Some of the major applications of ferro alloys are: steel production, production of superalloys, wire production, and production of welding electrodes. Around 80% of the ferroalloys production is consumed for the steel production and rest of the produced ferroalloys are consumed into other major applications. A significant share of the bulk ferroalloys are used in the production of the steel because of the low prices of the bulk ferroalloys and high production around the major producing regions.



Global Ferroalloys Market: Key Research Aspects

The report estimates and forecasts ferroalloys market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on Volume (Kilo Tons) & revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the ferroalloys market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the ferroalloys market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of ferroalloys manufacturers and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the ferroalloys market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

Global Ferroalloys Market: Segmentations

The study provides a comprehensive view of the ferroalloys market by dividing it into ferroalloys type, application, and geography segments. The ferroalloys type have been segmented into Bulk Alloys and Noble Alloys. The Bulk Alloys are further sub segmented into ferrosilicon, ferromanganese, ferrochromium, and others. Noble ferroalloys are sub segmented into ferromolybdenum, ferronickel, ferrotungsten, ferrovanadium, ferrotitanium, and others. The ferroalloys application have been segmented into steel, superalloys & alloys, wire production, welding electrodes, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of ferroalloys manufacturers in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Global Ferroalloys Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AreArcelor Mittal, O.F.Z A.S., Tata Steel, Vale S.A., Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn. Bhd, Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd, China Minmetal Ltd., and Ferroalloy Corporation Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

