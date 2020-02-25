Image Sensors Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2015 – 2023

The image sensors market research report enumerates growth propellers, restraints, trends and forecasts that will prove beneficial to both new and established market participants. The market research report offers a eagle’s view of the overall image sensors market in the backdrop of the emergence of social networking sites, smartphones, and smart digital cameras. The report offers a thorough analysis of market figures on the global and regional level. The capacity and structure of this industry is studied in detail in the image sensors market research report.

As of 2012, the global image sensors market stood at USD 6,845 million and the number of worldwide shipments were pegged at 1,469.5 million units. The largest application area of image sensors is digital cameras. But, with an unprecedented growth in smartphone shipments globally, the use of image sensors in smartphone cameras is likely to escalate.

However, besides these predominant consumer applications, image sensors are also used in industrial quality control applications to improve product yield and spot defective units on the production line. The use of image sensors in camcorders, biometrics, digital cameras, virtual keyboards, video-conferencing applications, optical mice, and so on has stoked their demand considerably. The demand for such sensors has also seen an upward growth as economies emerge from the recent global economic recession. Further, the innovative use of image sensors in machine vision and image processing technologies will bode well for this market.

In the near future, the consumer electronics application segment is expected to be the largest in the image sensors market, in terms of both revenue and volume. It will account for about 50% of the entire market. Other application areas that will catch on include: medical devices and automotive. From the geographical region standpoint, North America was the largest market for image sensors as of 2013. But, with a health CAGR, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow the fastest over the forecast period of this report, given the large number of first-time buyers in emerging economies such as India and China.

Innovation and product development and upgrades, coupled with frequent new product launches in the market will likely be the mantra for growth for most leading market players in the coming years.

Key factors dictating the growth of the image sensors market: