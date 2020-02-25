ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Incredible Growth of Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2019 Growing with Major Eminent Key Players – Bayer, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Syngenta”.



Genetically Modified Seeds Market report includes analysis of competition by top manufacturers (Bayer, DowDuPont, Groupe Limagrain, Monsanto, Syngenta).

Genetically Modified Seeds:

Genetically modification (GM) of seeds involves the modification of DNA of natural seeds, in order to increase tolerance against pests and herbicides, with the help of genetic engineering methods such as gene gun and agrobacterium tumefaciens. It also aids in improving the yield of the crop.

Genetically modified seeds are gaining popularity over conventional seeds, owing to factors such as longer shelf life, improved yields, enhanced nutritional values, and capacity to sustain against climatic changes.

GM seedsoccupy more than 50% of the global commercial seeds market and include seeds like corn, soybean, cotton, canola, sugar beet, and wheat. These seeds have improved traits like high yields and resistance to adverse environmental conditions, pests, and herbicides.

Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Insect Tolerance

Herbicide Tolerance

