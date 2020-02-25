Industrial Dust Collector Market 2019: Global Segments, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast To 2027

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s new study, the global industrial dust collector market has been prognosticated to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. It is likely to grow at a steady but constant pace over the next couple of years. The regulations enforced by the governments in the best interest of the consumers are expected to accelerate the adoption of dust collector across different industries in the foreseeable future.

The food & beverage industry is capitalizing on industry dust collectors for maintaining hygiene and complying with the mandatory legislation. Also, rising awareness about health and shifts in consumer behavior patterns are poised to intensify the demand in the industry, thus, augmenting the industrial dust collector market. Conservation of product integrity is the key focus for the industry leaders.

Pharmaceutical industries may generate harmful dust owing to the use of dangerous chemicals which can, at no cost, be allowed to mix with the medicines. It involves fatal risks which have motivated the industry leaders to deploy dust collectors. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry coupled with rising incidences of diseases are expected to drive the expansion of the industrial dust collector market.

The revamp of the construction sector has opened new avenues of growth opportunities for the market players. The increase in infrastructural projects is poised to aid the proliferation of the global industrial dust collector market over the next few years.

Market Segmentation:

By component, the global industrial dust collector market has been segmented into blower, dust filter, filter cleaning, and others.

By bag type, the industrial dust collector market has been segmented into woven bags, non-woven bags, and pleated bags.

By media type, the global industrial dust collector market has been segmented into woven and non-woven.

By end-user, the industrial dust collector market has been segmented into pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, power industry, food & beverage industry, textile industry, construction industry, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global industrial dust collector market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to maintain a significant share of the global market under its control over the assessment period. The growth of the market is primarily dictated by the emission norms set for controlling the problem of pollution. The Clean Air Act enacted by EPA is anticipated to boost the growth trajectory of the industrial dust control market in the years to come.

Europe is prognosticated to witness significant growth over the next couple of years. The region follows strict emission regulations and houses developed economies that support the growth of the industrial dust collector market. AECC is a pioneer in filter-based technologies in Europe which is presumed to have a positive influence on the proliferation of the market across the review period. Developments in filter-based technology are also forecasted to expedite the growth of the industrial dust collector market in the region over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific is likely to account for the most substantial share of the market towards the end of 2023. The rapid industrialization witnessed in the region is poised to favor the expansion of the market across the review period. The region has emerged as a manufacturing hub owing to the availability of low-cost labor and lenient regulations. It is projected to catapult the industrial dust collector market on an upward trajectory over the next few years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the vital players operating in the global industrial dust collector market are KASTO, Cosen Saws, HE&M Inc., DoAll Sawing Products, Behringer, Amada, MetlSaw Sawing Solutions, Marvel and Hyd-Mech.

