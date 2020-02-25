Intellectual Property Outsourcing Services Market Leading players envisioned by the analysts forecast 2018-2026

Intellectual Property (IP) is a valuable asset for an enterprise to advance its commercial success and enhance investor goodwill. Patents owned by enterprises give them an edge over other players in a market when new products are launched. IP assets such as designs and trademarks help a brand to set itself apart from the other products in the market. Thus, the legitimate protection offered by IP rights can convert intangible assets into valuable commodities and enhances a company’s bargaining power. Enterprises are emphasizing on their core competencies and are consequently selecting the outsourcing solution rather than the in-house option. In-house Intellectual Property (IP) or patent departments entail heavy cost and head count pressure. Major players have been entering into outsourcing agreements with companies. For instance, American Express entered into a US$ 4 Bn dollar arrangement with IBM Corporation. Moreover, Bank of America signed a US$ 4.5 Bn dollar outsourcing association with EDS.

The tremendous increase in the adoption of outsourcing services by large enterprises is contributing significantly to the market growth. Furthermore, IP management in-house is highly resource demanding and requires huge investments. IP outsourcing helps enterprises in cost reduction, productivity growth, and profitability improvements. Thus, increasing emphasis of enterprises on optimizing business operations is anticipated to drive the intellectual property outsourcing services market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for unique IP for goods is fuelling the growth of the intellectual property outsourcing market.

However, lack of awareness regarding intellectual property outsourcing is expected to limit the growth of the global market in the coming years. Furthermore, highly specialized work such as that required in IP necessitates heavy costs and the need to hire staff with very specific skills. Thus, lack of skilled professionals is expected to restrain the market.

A company that outsources a business function often has intellectual property (IP) rights in designs, inventions, specifications, business information, to be utilized by the supplier in achieving the goals of the outsource venture. The global intellectual property outsourcing services market can be segmented based on service type, enterprise size, end-user and region. On the basis of service type, the intellectual property outsourcing services market can be divided into trademark management, patent management, intellectual property (IP) licensing, intellectual property (IP) portfolio management, and intellectual property (IP) reporting & analytics. The intellectual property outsourcing services market on the basis of enterprise size can be divided into small & medium enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises. In terms of end-user, the intellectual property outsourcing services market can be segmented into healthcare, automotive, chemicals, electronics, and others. In terms of region, the global intellectual property outsourcing services market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the intellectual property outsourcing services market due to rapid technological advancements. Large presence of enterprises that adopt IP outsourcing is also expected to contribute to the market growth. In Asia Pacific, India has emerged as a prime location for outsourcing due to the rich talent of its educated population and significance of the technology sector in the economy.

Outsourcing involves the sharing of an extensive array of proprietary knowledge. The nature and critical significance of intellectual property differ in every industry sector and business. Various players are entering the intellectual property outsourcing services market. Key players operating in the intellectual property outsourcing services market include Synoptic Intellectual Patents (P) Limited, ipMetrix Consulting Group, Acumum, CRJ IPR Services LLP., Patent Outsourcing Limited, Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON), Foley & Lardner LLP, Clarivate, and Evalueserve. Major players are effecting several strategies such as R&D investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, production innovation, and others in order to remain competitive in the intellectual property outsourcing services market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

