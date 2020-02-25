Research Report on “Intercom Market Insights, Development, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025”.

This business and commerce report on the global “Intercom” market is a comprehensive study that has been prepared to specifically to armor the vendors connected to the value chain of the market, aspiring to aid them in detecting the lucrative avenues and hence gain ground over their competitors. The report covers the analysis and forecasts the “Intercom” market on a global, regional, and country level. To complete a thorough study, the report has included historic data on how the demand has evolved in the recent past and how it will formulate during the forecast period based on revenue.

Increasing demand for cloud-based and virtualization solutions such as Apptix, NaviSite, GoDaddy, Intermedia, Google, SherWeb, AppRiver, and SilverSky is expected to drive the messaging platform market from 2017 to 2025. Messaging platforms provide email functions as well as instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), email achieving & compliance, security, collaboration tools, social media integration, archiving & retention, conferencing, along with many more functions. There has been a paradigm shift in communication platform earlier from email to nowadays real-time communication. The commonly used primary communication hubs by consumer users and businesses are desktop and mobile clients. This facilitates their need for wide communication necessities which is anticipated to enhance the messaging platform market growth.

The messaging platforms have become a necessity for executing both domestic and business activities owing to surge in mobile devices users which have led users to expect consistent messaging revolution across various dynamic virtual platforms. The industry is presumed to grow substantially over the forecast timeline owing to growing necessity for touch-capable and fully optimized mobile interfaces for tablet and smartphone devices.

Almost every organization has numerous amount of unorganized data owing to which they have started to adopt social enterprise tools which has enabled constant usage of social tools for their internal purposes such as recruiting, training, and internal collaboration. This surging reliance need for social enterprise tools is anticipated to drive the messaging platforms market over the forecast period. Digital messaging platform such as achieving e-mail solutions helps the establishments to maintain storage and security of data. Moreover, it further assists their email on real-time basis thus sustaining ne customer needs and bridging the time gap in various locations.

Increasing demand for technology virtualization in one of the major growth driver of messaging platforms industry. Virtualization helps the business to achieve greater performance capabilities with lesser resource deployments. It helps the service providers to achieve better hardware utilization, efficient administration and better economies of scale which is anticipated to significantly support the industry growth. Cloud computing messaging platform solutions are progressively being used by the organizations globally. It is expected to encourage the adoption of messaging platform solutions amongst individuals who are sensitive to costs and small & medium enterprises boosting the industry over the forecast timeframe.

The establishments are progressively adopting IP-based communication system which requires less hardware. These messaging platforms reduce the employees’ need to travel from one place to another. Furthermore, it helps in saving power as small servers are used thereby contributing to the significant environment friendly initiatives by reducing the power consumptions. All these factors indirectly assist in reducing the carbon footprint in a way positively affecting the environment indirectly.

Social networking sites such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, has gained popularity as a messaging platform recently by enabling the subscribers to access their contacts via a centralized interface as well as bypassing the need to pay for text messages. Competitors in this industry are allowing for rich integration with popular social platforms driving the need for new advancements. Social media platforms such as WhatsApp, WeChat, and Viber helps in information sharing thereby enabling the marketers to provide development platforms and advertise their content for application developers. These organizations compete amongst themselves to attract the customers, retain them as their positive prospects for the industry growth from 2017 to 2025.

The prominent industry participants of messaging platform market are Oracle, Openwave Messaging, open-Xchange, IceWarp, Rocklife, Ipswitch and Microsoft. Service vendors are trying to maintain lower costs which is anticipated to emerge as one of the key challenges of the segment. Increasing the subscriber base while maintaining efficiency by integrating additional servers to increase the platform capacity is likely to act as a key opportunity for this industry.

