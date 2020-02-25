Landfill Gas Market Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Regional Forecasts

Global Landfill Gas Market: Overview

Landfill gas (LFG) can be utilized for energy generation and to reduce methane emissions in the atmosphere to translate into positive outcomes for local communities. Landfill gas is obtained as a natural byproduct of microbial decomposition of organic matter in landfills. Landfill gas consists almost 50% methane, 50% percent carbon dioxide and a small percentage of complex organic compounds and other compounds.

Landfill gas is utilizable for power generation as well as for piped gas. With the ever-increasing demand for energy, landfill gas plays a significant role in fulfilling the energy demand-supply gap. Municipal solid waste (MSW) account for a significant amount of landfill gas generation through the degradation of solid waste in landfills.

The global landfill gas market can be segmented by geography and end user.

The report’s overview section presents a detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, challenges, and trends that exist in this market. Some other features of the report include: Competitive overview, market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and representation of market shares of key players in the market. Furthermore, new market entrants benefit from the list of recommendations that are a part of the report.

The report has been prepared using primary and secondary sources and standard analytical tools to present an accurate assessment of the global landfill gas market. Analysts have described the vendor landscape of the market at length including the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers.

Global Landfill Gas Market: Drivers and Restraints

The top driver of the landfill gas market includes the ever-increasing demand for energy combined with the demand for reduced cost of energy. Landfill gas can be directly used in process heater and boiler dryers, infrared heaters, pipeline quality gas, leachate evaporation, and electricity generation. Waste composition, oxygen, temperature, physical geometry, and time duration of waste disposal are some of the parameters that decide the quality of the gas. Landfill gas is directly utilizable for boilers where it can replace natural gas. It is also used for heating infrared heaters and for providing power for energy intensive processes.

Landfill gas has other distinguishable properties as well. It can be changed into high calorific gas by lowering carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen content. These gases can be further used for industrial and commercial undertakings.

Landfill gas is utilizable for power generation for commercial and industrial needs depending on the quantity available. Due to their low cost and high efficiency, landfill gases are extensively used in internal combustion engines. Landfill gas can deliver an electrical efficiency from 42% to 90% if heat and power are combined.

However, the landfill gas market faces certain growth impediments as well. Moisture essential at a certain level for the survival of bacteria for the decomposition of organic waste is a major challenge for the market. The drop in moisture level leads to retarded biological processes that are associated with biological decomposition.

Nevertheless, the increasing use of landfill gas for energy generation and the availability of municipal solid waste in abundance will extend new opportunities for players in this market.

Global Landfill Gas Market: Regional Outlook

The global landfill gas market is analyzed by the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading players in the global landfill gas market include Geotech, BioGasclean A/S, PLK Technologies Inc., AFCO Energy Inc., Landfill Systems Ltd., Highland Energy (N.S.) Inc., and International Biofuels Corp among others.