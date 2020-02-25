Laser Welding Machine Market: 2019 Trends, Size, Investments, Share, Merger, Acquisition, Sales, Demand, Key Players, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2023

The global laser welding machine market is expected to have a promising growth at a moderate CAGR during the predicted years (2016-2027). The advancements made in the field of laser technology has led to its extensive use with laser beams turning commonplace. The process of laser welding is used to weld different materials. Laser welding finds application on those materials having high melting point and high heat conduction. This method helps to join components which demands low thermal distortion and high-speed welding. It is used in exotic applications for which no other welding techniques will be suitable. Laser welding machines are in great demand in the medical device technology, entertainment electronics and photovoltaic sectors. Of late heavy industries especially, the wind industry is widely using the laser welding machine to ensure affordable offshore wind energy. In fact, the laser welding manufacturers are mostly focusing on the wind substructures and turbine towers. The key benefits of laser welding include over conventional welding techniques, ease of automation, minimal distortion and deep narrow welds. Laser welding helps in automating the welding process that helps to boost up the product rates in its entirety. The versatility of these machines helps manufacturers in cutting different forms of materials and developing products and components which have complex geometry.

There are a couple of factors that is driving the growth of the laser welding machine market. Some of the market trends and factors in this market as per an analysis conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) include thermal stability offered by laser welding machines, increasing use by different end-user applications such as electronics, automotive, jewelry and medical, technological improvements, advancement in the manufacturing process and product innovations.

Market Segmentation

Market Research Future report provides a comprehensive segmental analysis of the laser welding machine market on the basis of technology and application.

Based on technology, it is segmented into solid-state laser welding machine, CO2 laser welding machine and fiber laser welding machine. Of these, the fiber laser welding machine is predicted to attain the maximum market share owing to the highly efficient light that these machines create compared to other technologies.

Based on application, the laser welding machine market is segmented into tool and mold-making, automotive, jewelry industry, electronics, medical and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the laser welding machine market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Of these, Europe is expected to grow largely due to factors such as increasing government funding, rise in people’s disposable income, rapid urbanization, swift increase in the infrastructural development projects, constant welding technology advancements and increasing trend of automation. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest growing and the reasons behind this rapid growth include rapidly surging construction, transportation and automotive sectors and growing awareness about laser welding technologies.

Competitive Analysis

The global laser welding machine market has brought in a new growth period with the market being in the state of mutability constantly. Both the accessibility of decent resources and labor force is contributing towards the overall growth of the laser welding machine market. The external factors on the other hand are prompting in the expansion of the market that is contingent on the strategic roadmaps and practices which the market companies use. The revolution in services and products is the key factor that is intensifying the productivity of the market and also influencing the trends which gain prominence within the market. The market players’ propensities and central success factors are improving gradually by the strategies undertaken by the market players.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the laser welding machine market include LaserStar Technologies Corporation (U.S.), JENOPTIK AG. (Germany), GSI Group, Inc. (U.S.), Golden Laser (China), FANUC Robotics (Japan), Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd, (U.S.), Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd, (U.S.), O.R. Lasertechnologie (Germany), IPG Photonics (U.S.) and Emerson Electric Company (U.S.).

June 2018- Trumpf, the leading industrial laser maker has invested more than $3 million in a training center that is about 40,000 square feet at its Farmington site with an aim to offer “at the machine” and classroom instruction.

