Latest Report on Lignin and Lignin-Based Products Market 2024 Borregaard LignoTech , KMT Polymers , Tembec , Domtar , Nippon Paper , Domsjo Fabriker , MWV (WestRock)

Lignin and Lignin-Based Products market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1090 million by 2024 Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20–35 percent in wood compared to 3–25 per cent in other lignin sources.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/CnM/QBI-LPI-CnM-151677

Typically, kraft and organosolv lignins are two suitable candidates, whereas lignosulfonates will most likely lead to lower-value chemicals, which require more complicated processing.

In this report, we mainly analyze the lignosulphonates and Kraft lignin, including sodium lignosulfonate products, calcium lignosulfonate products, magnesium lignosulfonate products and Kraft lignin etc.

Lignosulfonates or sulfonated lignin, are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers: they are byproducts from the production of wood pulp using sulfite pulping. Lignosulfonates can be used in a variety of commercial, manufacturing, mining, drilling and engineering applications. Lignin polymers act as excellent and cost effective binders (binding agents) in the dispersion of carbon black, pesticides and dyes as well as pellets (agglomeration) such as pelletized limestone, animal feed pellets, organic waste agglomeration, coal briquettes/ pellets, briquetting of mineral dust (fines, shavings, turnings), biomass pellets.

Kraft lignin is an inexpensive and abundant byproduct of pulp mills that can be used in the synthesis of adhesives and Lignin Productss along with energy production. Kraft lignins have different chemical properties than lignosulfonates. There are no sulfonate groups present, so kraft lignin is only soluble in alkaline solution (pH above 10). Kraft lignin can thus be precipitated from black liquor by lowering the pH to 10 with a suitable acid.

Make an enquiry before buying this [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/CnM/QBI-LPI-CnM-151677

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Kraft Lignin

Lignosulphonates

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Construction

Agricultural Industry

Animal Feed

Others

Purchase Direct [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/CnM/QBI-LPI-CnM-151677/