Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market – Global Industry Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019

The global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lean Duplex Stainless Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lean Duplex Stainless Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Outokumpu Oyj (Finland)

Tata Steel (India)

Jindal Steel (India)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

POSCO Group (South Korea)

Acerinox S.A. (Spain)

Sandvik Materials Technology AB (Sweden)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (U.S.)

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co Ltd. (Japan)

AK Steel Holding Corporation (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tubes

Pumps & Valves

Fittings & Flanges

Rebar & Mesh

Welding Wires

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Construction Industry

Others

