Ligand Binding Assay Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth Over 2025

Development of genetically modified/engineered cell lines has enabled the expression of single receptor subtypes. This led to designing of receptor assays for surface-bound receptors. Receptors assays can be used to identify new ligands based on receptor activity. For instance, autophosphorylation of specific target proteins on tyrosine kinase receptors can be used to titrate known proteins like growth factors. Receptor based assays have been used for drug discovery and development for more than three decades. In drug discovery, receptor assays use standard pharmacological techniques such as tissue or organ preparations, to measure functional activity of ligands with an advent of simple techniques such as radiolabelled assays. Radiolabelled receptor assay thus enabled large number of compounds to be screened in search of lead candidates. Recent technique of using anti-receptor antibodies are is expected to gradually replace antibodies with receptors to assay for ligands. Receptor assays offer a more accurate representation of real life model as live cells are used in this. In addition to this, development of simplified novel electronic devices that can sense trigger the signals on binding of ligands with surface-bound receptors have further improved the accuracy of receptor assays. Companies offering receptor assays are improving the efficiency of their kits which is expected to boost the demand for receptor assays over the forecast period of 2017–2025.

The global receptor assays market is expected to expand with a robust CAGR during the forecast period due continuous increase in R&D expenditures and increasing research grants and government funding to research laboratories. The emerging new assay technologies and revolutionary branch of medicines will boost the receptor assays market. Continuously evolving field of molecular biology is further refining the understanding of receptor structure, which is expected to fuel the growth of global receptor assays market. However, complex structure of receptors makes it hard to understand binding of receptors to the appropriate or inappropriate second messengers, which is expected to be the biggest restraint for development of receptor assays market.

The global market for receptor assays is segmented on basis of product type, application, end user and geography

Segmentation by Product Type Reagents and Kits Cell lines

Segmentation by Application Research and Development Drug Discovery ADME Studies Toxicology Others

Segmentation by End User Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic Institutions CRO Diagnostic Centers



On the basis of product type, receptor assays market is segmented into regents & kits and cell lines. Development of new filtration system such as automated and miniaturized filtration systems is expected to replace the manual filtration operations. This is further expected to drive demand for receptor assays as major time consuming filtration step was made easy Drug discovery is expected to grow as the use of new drug development and clinical trial process which are used every the traditional techniques. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements further restricts the widespread adoption of receptor assays market.

On the basis of geography, global receptor assays market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global market primarily increasing pace of research and development activities by biopharmaceutical giants. Moreover, North America possess highest number of academic and research institutes Europe is expected to be the second largest market for receptor assays owing to expansion activities by key market players in the region.

Some of the key players present in global receptors assay market are GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Cell Biolabs, Inc., Promega Corporation, XENOMETRIX AG. Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich) etc. among others.

