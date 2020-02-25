Liquid Filter Bags Market Evolving Growth Rate | Detail Analysis and Forecasts To 2026

Liquid filter bags are used to filter solid substances from a liquid. Liquid filter bags are an alternative solution to filter cartridges. Manufacturers offer liquid filter bags that cater to various applications in different end-use industries such as paints & coatings, ink, food & beverages, building & construction, chemical, and automotive industries. Liquid filter bags are designed to install various liquid filtration systems to filter out solid contaminants. Manufacturers of liquid filter bags offer a variety of liquid filter bags with varying micron ratings to eliminate unfiltered liquid bypass.

Graded pore structure and greater depth improve the filtration performance. These filter bags are manufactured from carefully selected media such as monofilament, multifilament, and needle-felt, as per the requirements and specifications of the end-use industry. Liquid filter bags are an effective solution for filtering solid particulates from a liquid in bulk amount. Manufacturers offer liquid filter bags of various materials such as polypropylene, polyester, nylon, and fabric.

The global market for liquid filter bags is expected to grow during the forecast period. Liquid filter bags are used in a wide range of end-use industries such as paints & coatings, food & beverages, chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, and automotive. The key consumers of liquid filter bags are beverage & dairy industries, paints & coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The beverage & dairy industry uses liquid filter bags for filtering out solid particulates from liquids to ensure that the products are free from contamination. Liquid filter bags are used in the pharmaceutical industry for a variety of applications such as for recovery of expensive active drugs or ingredients, filtration of gelatins, catalyst recovery, and carbon filtration.

Manufacturing of paints & coatings is complicated. The coating industry produces high-viscosity fluids, which include resins, pigments, solvents, and additives among others to provide desired specifications for the finished product. These high-viscous fluids require filtration to withstand high pressure. The classification of pigments and removal of grit from solvents include the use of liquid filter bags. The replacement of a liquid filter bag is simple as the liquid flows from inside of the liquid filter bag to the outside. The filtered contamination is held inside the bag and can be lifted to be disposed of. Also, these bags are cost-effective and easy-to-install. These factors are anticipated to create ample opportunities for the growth of the global liquid filter bags market during the forecast period.