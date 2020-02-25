Luxury Bedding Market Report and Forecast to 2023 With Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario, Industry Trends

Luxury Bedding will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2480 million by 2023, from US$ 2140 million in 2017.

Bedding, also known as bedclothes or bed linen, is the materials laid above the mattress of a bed for hygiene, warmth, protection of the mattress, and decorative effect. Bedding is the removable and washable portion of a human sleeping environment. Multiple sets of bedding for each bed will often be washed in rotation and/or changed seasonally to improve sleep comfort at varying room temperatures. In American English, the word bedding generally does not include the mattress, bed frame, or bed base (such as box-spring), while in British English it does. In Australian and New Zealand English, bedding is often called Manchester, in this report, we use American standards. And the Luxury Bedding.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: WestPoint, Pacific Coast , Hollander, Sferra, Frette, CRANE & CANOPY, Sampedro, ANICHINI, Luolai, John Cotton, DEA, Yvesdelorme, KAUFFMANN, 1888 Mills, Fabtex, Remigio Pratesi, Canadian Down & Feather, K&R Interiors, Downlite, BELLINO, Garnier Thiebaut, Peacock Alley

