Mango Butter Industry l Extensive Applications in the Several Natural Cosmetic Products

The rising number of beauty conscious consumers, increase in per capita income and changing lifestyle are some of the critical factors driving the demand for various cosmetic products. Over the years with rising awareness about the benefits associated with the use of products with natural ingredients, producers are identifying and sourcing ingredients such as mango butters for the processing of final products. Mango Butter is extracted from mangoes which is being cultivated in large scale in India, China, Brazil and Mexico. Mango butter is typically produced from the seed kernel of the mango tree.

The global cosmetic industry has been on a steady rise over the past couple of years with a growing preference towards the use of products containing all-natural ingredients.

Global Mango Butter Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Steadily increasing consumer preference for healthier lifestyles has been driving demand for natural ingredients especially in cosmetics and the food industry. Producers of cosmetics and personal care products have preferred the incorporation of natural ingredients in their finished products. Mango Butter plays a pivotal role in production of several natural cosmetic products. Mango butter exhibits various skin treatment properties such as keeping the skin plump and youthful, treatment dry skin, improvisation of one’s complexion, reduction of scars etc. Apart from skin treatment, mango butter also helps in moisturizing hair.

On the basis of end user, the global Mango Butter market has been segmented as –

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry Skin Care Hair Care



Global Mango Butter Market: Key Takeaways

North America and Europe have been considered as the most dominant markets for global natural and organics market since there is large number of customer base in these regions. In the global natural and organic cosmetic market, both North America and Europe accounts to more than 80% value share which can be expected to present a significant revenue potential for the mango butter market.

Global Mango Butter Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Mango Butter market are MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Natural Pigments, Organic Creations, Inc., Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc., G. Baldwin & Co., Kraftkolour P/L, Mountain Fresh, Joseph Flach & Sons, Australian Chemical Suppliers among others.

Key Trends: Global Mango Butter Market

Major shareholding companies have been strategizing on coming up with new innovative products catering to the varying demand of its target customers and eventually extending its product offerings. The companies have been attending several high profile exhibition promoting its products and services to the target segments

Opportunities for Mango Butter Market Participants

The confluence of rise in number of beauty conscious customers and tenacity of consumers inclining towards to natural and healthier lifestyle has been paving the way for mango butter producers to expand their customers to large cosmetic and personal care manufacturers globally. Europe has been considered as the dominant region in terms of consumption of various natural cosmetic products followed by Asia-Pacific region which provides lucrative opportunities for mango butter producers to have a stronghold on market positioning.

Global Mango Butter Market: Key Developments

In the year 2016, Mountain Rose Herbs, launched a range of new natural cosmetic ingredients including Mango Butter and bringing in awareness about its benefits.

launched a range of new natural cosmetic ingredients including Mango Butter and bringing in awareness about its benefits. In Jan 2018, Mountain Rose Herbs, attended the Organic Growers School Spring Conference and NOLA Herb Gathering showcasing its product catalogues and bring in awareness about the benefits on consumption of products.

Global Mango Butter: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Mango Butter market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

