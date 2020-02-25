Mechanical Lithotripters Market to Deliver Positive Growth Results until 2026

A lithotripter is a device used for crushing stones present in the kidneys, bile, or pancreatic ducts. A mechanical lithotripter is a type of lithotripter most widely used for breaking bile stones. Mechanical lithotripters mainly consist of a metal sheath, wire basket, and handle to provide retraction of basket into the metal sheath. The baskets used in mechanical lithotripters are strong and large and enable the trapping of stones. Mechanical lithotripters come in two types of designs: integrated devices and salvage devices. Integrated devices consist of all components such as metal sheath, wire basket, and handles, whereas salvage devices mainly consist of metal sheaths and handles. Integrated lithotripters are used for stones present anywhere within the duct. Salvage and integrated devices require more time to operate than standard stone extraction devices. Mechanical lithotripters are relatively less expensive compared with other lithotripsy devices.

Increase in the prevalence of kidney stones and bile stones are likely to drive the global mechanical lithotripters market. Additionally, an increase in the cases of thyroid disease, renal tubular acidosis, Crohn’s diseases are anticipated to drive the global mechanical lithotripters market. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of urolithiasis is estimated to propel the global mechanical lithotripter market. According to the National Kidney Foundation, approximately 10% of the world’s population is affected by chronic kidney diseases. According to the Eastern Mediterranean Health Journal, the prevalence of upper urinary tract stones was high in children as well as adults. Adoption of minimally invasive procedures such as endoscopy and ureteroscopy is estimated to drive demand for mechanical lithotripters in the near future. Affordability of mechanical lithotripters and their lower adverse effects compared to shockwave lithotripsy devices are anticipated to augment the mechanical lithotripters market.

The global mechanical lithotripters market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the mechanical lithotripters market can be divided into intraductal lithotripter, electrohydraulic lithotripter, and laser lithotripter. The growth of the electrohydraulic lithotripter segment can be attributed due to an increase in the prevalence of bile duct and pancreatic stones. Based on application, the mechanical lithotripters market can be divided into bile duct, gallbladder, and kidney stones. Rise in the prevalence of kidney stones due to renal tubular acidosis is anticipated to drive the kidney stone segment.

In terms of region, the global mechanical lithotripters market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market. The mechanical lithotripters market in the region is driven by various factors such as the presence of key players and rise in the incidence of kidney stone diseases. According to an article published in the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine, 10% to 25 % of adults were suffering from gall bladder stones in 2015 in the U.S.. Approximately 13% of men and 7% of women in the U.S. are diagnosed with kidney stones once during their life. The mechanical lithotripters market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the prevalence of kidney stones. In Germany, approximately 1% to 2% of people suffer from kidney stones each year. According to the British Association of Urological Surgeons, from January 2014 to December 2014, there were 2,042 procedures were estimated to be conducted in the U.K.. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by an increase in the prevalence of bile duct stones and kidney stones. According to the Southern Cross, in New Zealand, 10% to 15% of the population was affected by kidney stones once in the lifetime.

The global mechanical lithotripters market is highly fragmented, due to the presence of a large number of players. Key players operating in the global mechanical lithotripters market are ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus America, Medi-Globe GmbH, Endo-Med Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and others.