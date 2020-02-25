Medical Surface Disinfectant Market 2025 | Veltek Associates, Whiteley, Crystel, Pal International, Kimberly-Clark

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Surface Disinfectant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Surface disinfectants are chemical compound products used to deactivate or destroy microorganisms from environmental surfaces such as floors, chairs, bench tops, walls and ceilings. Depending upon their chemical composition, they can be segmented into several product types such as sodium hypochlorite, phenols, quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs), hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, biguanides, amphoterics, and aldehydes.

While sodium hypochlorite- and phenol-based surface disinfectants are highly popular due to their lower price, high efficacy and low reactive nature, the forecast period is expected to witness a higher growth rate for quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) and peracetic acid. Surface disinfectants are most commonly used in hospitals, clinics, and outpatient surgical centers, followed by restaurants and food chains, and households. Other usage sectors include commercial buildings and school etc. The most popular form of surface disinfectants is liquid, followed by sprays and wipes. This is largely owing to the ease of use, affordable pricing and easy availability of the products. North America, followed by Europe, holds the largest market share for surface disinfectants. However, the highest growth rate is likely to be witnessed in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa region. The market is primarily driven by the rising awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among populations, while held back by the increasing resistance developed by bacterias to surface disinfectants.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Scope of Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for surface disinfectant at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global surface disinfectant market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for surface disinfectant during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the surface disinfectant market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global surface disinfectant market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the surface disinfectant market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides the actual market size of surface disinfectant for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of surface disinfectant has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, type, and key applications of surface disinfectants. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global surface disinfectant market by segmenting it in terms of products (sodium hypochlorite, phenols, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, biguanides, amphoterics, and aldehydes), type (liquid, sprays, wipes, others), and applications such as Hospitals & Clinics, Outpatient Surgical Centers, Restaurants & Food Chains, Households, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for surface disinfectant in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Competitive Outlook

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global surface disinfectant market. The global surface disinfectant market is partially consolidated. Key players include Proctor & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Henry Schein, Kimberly-Clark, 3M, and DuPont. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

